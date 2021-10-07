The Emory Musculoskeletal Institute has officially opened a high-tech building that puts patient experience, care innovation and research first.Emory University





Brookhaven, Georgia – A ribbon cut was held today to celebrate the official opening of the 180,000-square-foot world-class Emory Musculoskeletal Institute in Emory’s Executive Park Health Innovation District, Brookhaven, Georgia. .. With a focus on innovation, improving patient experience and research, the new 6-story building will continue to provide all musculoskeletal services in one convenient location for patients, with 10 regional offices from Lagrange to Flowery Branch. Acts as a supporting central hub. ..

“The Emory Musculoskeletal Institute is a state-of-the-art facility ready to provide Georgians with outstanding clinical care, advanced research and profound training opportunities for the next generation of clinicians,” Emory said. University President Gregory L. Fembes said. “This institute reflects Emory’s highest aspirations for patient-centered care and the role of research in improving life.”

A comprehensive patient and family centered facility consisting of orthopedic and spinal care, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, imaging, outpatient / outpatient non-surgical and surgical treatment expertise, and clinical and discovery research support space. It has been.

The building serves as a hub for several outstanding programs, including the Emory Spine Center, Emory Joint Reconstruction Center, Emory Ankle Center, Emory Upper Limb Program, Emory Musculoskeletal Oncology Department, and Emory Orthopedic Physics. Treatment. Clinical, translation, and basic research programs can also be found at the Emory Musculoskeletal Research Center.

“The new building with outstanding leadership, clinicians and scientists attracts the best faculty, staff, trainees and researchers while servicing patients in both routine and complex orthopedic treatment and care. , Helps maintain, “said Jonathan S. Lewin, a medical doctor. , CEO of Emory Healthcare, Executive Vice President of Health Issues at Emory University. “We expect the Emory Musculoskeletal Institute to become the destination musculoskeletal facility.”

To improve the patient’s experience, patients and visitors will find a large multi-storey car park next to the building, with no parking fees. Once inside the building, patients and visitors can access the interactive building website with detailed information on programs, care providers, research trials, and even digital artwork tours of the building. All patient offices are large enough to automatically provide information about specific physician expertise, specific anatomical charts, and even surgical charts customized to each patient’s care plan during the visit. Includes LED monitor.

When designing a building, sustainability played a major role in planning to reduce the building’s carbon dioxide emissions.

“Emory’s vision of being a model for change practices and sustainable choices at all levels serves as an inspiration for the eco-friendly design of buildings,” said Emory Musculoskeletal Institute Director, Professor and Chair. Said Scott D. Bowden, a medical doctor. Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Emory University School of Medicine. “Strategic lighting within the facility aims to reduce light pollution and helps Emory to be a good neighbor to the surrounding community. Over 95% of rainwater and runoff is water management on the premises. It is contained through a system of bioswale, regulating reservoirs, and underground rainwater systems to enhance. “

In addition, the auto-colored glass on the sunny side of the south side of the building adjusts based on the surrounding sunlight, controlling the temperature to reduce energy consumption and keeping the sunshade open to the space. Reduce the need. “Smart buildings” have special monitors that increase the flow of fresh air in densely populated areas, based on studies showing improved comfort and cognitive function. Indoor water usage has also been reduced by 30%.

The building has a custom smartphone app designed for staff, with touchless entry at all security points, automatic elevator calls, room temperature and lighting scene adjustments, and real-time booking of meeting rooms. The design team has obtained Gold certification for the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental) design of the newly constructed facility.

The new Emory Musculoskeletal Institute also supports Emory Healthcare’s motto, “Where Players Go”. Emory Healthcare acts as the official team healthcare provider for high school and youth and club team programs throughout the Atlanta Braves, Falcons, Hawks, Dreams, Georgia Institute of Technology, Emory, and the Metro Area. These players come to Emory for their healthcare needs.

“Emory Healthcare is an integral part of growing the franchise at Emory Sports Medicine Complex, a best-in-class training facility,” said Steve Kunin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena. “We are proud to support Emory Healthcare, a local institution with a world-class reputation. Emory Healthcare is responsible for providing state-of-the-art healthcare to both players and the entire Atlanta community. there is.”

Rich McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Atlanta Falcons, said: “This new facility is another advance towards innovative orthopedic technology and provides the best care in our city. We hope that the facility will be special in every respect. I know. “

Derexiler, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Atlanta Braves, said:

The new facility, combined with the adjacent Emory Sports Medicine Complex and 10 regional offices (Decatur, Danwoody, Flowery Branch, Johns Creek, Lagrange, Smyrna, Spyby Station, Stonecrest, Sugar Loaf, Tucker), will bring Emory’s Clinicians have more patients inside and outside the region.

