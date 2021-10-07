Microsoft celebrates Xbox in 20th place with see-through controller





Black is the new green.Photo: Microsoft

Announced today via Xbox Wire, along with a gorgeous headset, controller charger, and some festive clothing, the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Controller is the translucent green fresh of the original Xbox debug kit. It’s a spin. I’m not sure if a completely different color counts as a fresh spin, but it’s not a bad looking controller.

Reminiscent of the days when the Xbox was all black and green, the 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller has a smoky, translucent front, inside a plastic housing, and what’s happening to the sexy and sexy rumble motor. You can get a glimpse of what it is. At the top of the controller is a home button with a bright green X. Below the button on the right is the 20th anniversary logo. Also note that the green color around the directional pads is not only a normal circuit board color, but also a special feature of the controller. Also, the grip is green.

Again, it’s not attractive. It’s strange that Microsoft tries to evoke the memory of a translucent green debug system using a non-translucent green controller. I would have killed a controller like this:

The 20th Anniversary Special Edition Controller will be available on November 15th for $ 70. As an additional bonus, connecting your controller to an Xbox Series X or S console unlocks a special 20th anniversary dynamic background. If you feel like it, you can choose one of these for your holidays and then travel to your friend’s house, which owns the Xbox series, to give you a sparkling green background.

Early, someone adds 4 before.Image: Microsoft

G / O media may receive fees

A $ 70 20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset will also be available on November 15th. It shares the same translucent black and green motifs as the controller. The two peripherals come together to do the double bad job of calling the clear green debug console.

Alternatively, you can use an old headset that is lying.Photo: Microsoft

Finally, black is not a fresh spin of green. Thank you very much.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/xbox-20th-anniversary-controller-is-bad-at-being-nostal-1847819407 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos