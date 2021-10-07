Call of Duty: War Zone Season 6 Patch Note: Last Season Verdansk





Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 is here. The new patch will bring some major changes to the game prior to the Call of Duty: Vanguard update. The Season 6 patch brings back Warzones’ iconic Gulag, adds some new points of interest to Verdansk, and includes some balance changes.

According to developer Raven Software, Season 6 will be the last opportunity for Warzone players to play on Verdansk. To send the map stylishly, Raven is reviving the classic Gulag. There, players have the chance to face off in a duel and return to action. The areas are pretty much the same, but Raven has added some updates to keep the arena fresh.

Also, it’s the destroyed Verdansk itself that’s getting some updates in Season 6 … again. Some of the new points of interest around the map include newly destroyed versions of certain cities, as well as huge cracks in the landscape.

Among the other slightly minor changes in this patch, Raven also adjusted the balance of some assault rifles and light machine guns. Both the C58 rifle and the EM2 rifle became slightly more nervous with increased recoil, but the MG82 and light machine gun Alpha also have similar recoil and some other details, making fire a little more difficult to control. ..

The next major season update for Warzones is likely to come in late 2021 or early 2022 and is expected to link the game to Call of Duty: Vanguard. I’m still not sure exactly what that means, but I know there will be new maps with a new and improved anti-cheat system, and perhaps the integration of Vanguard’s entire weapons.

For a list of all the changes in the Call of Duty: Warzones Season 6 patch, you can see the full Ravens patch notes.

Call of Duty: War Zone Season 6 Patch Note Map

New points of interest

Explosives caused a catastrophic seismic event in Verdansk, forming massive cracks in the stadium and downtown.

Go through this corridor and arsenal system to find valuable loot and return to the surface faster than anyone else.

New Gulag inspired by the original

Do you remember it? I thought so. Same rule. A slightly different arena. The gameplay route for the entire Verdansk has been adjusted as follows: .410 Ironhide (BOCW) and Grab (BOCW) added New Grag Roadout New Ground and Supply Box Rootplander respawn behavior has been updated to provide more dynamic penetration for players RC-XD Killstreak , Removed from all modes until later notified.weapons

New Weapon (BOCW)

.410 Ironhide: Shotgun (Fire) Lever Action Shotgun. High damage and increased rate of fire at close range. Reliable 2-shot kill with a short 1-shot kill range. Get the Rattler Shotgun for free and make it available in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season 6 Battle Pass.

Grab: Assault rifle (released)

Fully automatic assault rifle. A high-speed launch rifle with improved range. The fastest bullet velocity in its class with moderate damage and moderate recoil. Get the Grav Assault Rifle for free and make it available in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 31 of the Season 6 Battle Pass.

Battle Ax: Melee (Launch)

Two-handed melee weapon. A double-bit ax with a straight wooden handle for a powerful swing. Defeat the enemy and use it as a crater. Get Battle Ax for free and use it immediately in Black Ops Cold War and War Zones via in-game challenges or store bundles.

LAPA: Submachine gun (during the season)

Fully automatic submachine gun. A lightweight prototype with reliable damage and excellent ignition control. Improved handling and range, slower firing rate. Get through rewards during haunting events or store blueprints.

Hammer and sickle (during the season)

Dual wield melee attack. A strong combination of industrial and agricultural tools. Shows the strength of the workforce with deadly melee attacks at close range. Get through the unlock challenge or store blueprint.

New Unlock Challenge Mission (BOCW)

EM2: Assault Rifle Use the assault rifle to quickly kill two or more players in 15 different completed matches. TEC-9: Use the submachine gun SMG to get two headshot kills in 15 different completed matches.Weapon change

We are pleased with the level of weapon variety found throughout Verdansk. However, I still feel that there are some permanent outliers that need to be addressed. Outlined below are some seemingly influential changes that will help you further expand your pool of viable weapons.

Assault rifle

Recoil increased

Recoil increased

Light machine gun

Gun kick increased

Recoil increased

Increased reload interrupt time

Increased interrupt time increase

Light Machine Gun Alpha (BOCW)

Gun kick increased

Recoil increased

Attachment

Change attachments

laser

Tiger Team Spotlight Movement rate multiplier reduced from 3.2% to 3% ADS movement speed multiplier reduced from 3.2% to 3%

magazine

OT 9 (BOCW)

Spetsnaz 40 RndADS Speed ​​multiplier reduced from .85 to .835 Reload time reduced from 2.6 seconds to 2.7 seconds Reload empty time reduced from 3 seconds to 3.1 seconds

VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

ADS speed multiplier reduced from .8 seconds to .78 seconds Reload time reduced from 1.93 seconds to 2.11 seconds Reload empty time reduced from 2.23 seconds to 2.32 seconds UI, UX, etc.

regiment

The regiment is currently frozen to ensure a smooth transition to the new clan-based system and will be available later this year. Players will only be able to view their regiment list and inspect other players. Players will no longer be able to create, manage, switch, invite, use regiment tags, or receive happy hour rewards.

Loot card

The visual style of all loot cards has been updated! In addition to this change, we’ve added information about weapon fire types to each loot card. This allows the player to see if the weapon is automatic, semi-automatic, or bursting before committing, without firing a test shot or losing the next engagement. Accessibility Killfeed (Screen Display Time) Under the Accessibility menu, an option has been added to customize the time the messages in the killfeed are displayed on the screen. This option is intended to support the accessibility of Hard of Vision, Hard of Hearing, and Cognitive Overload. There are five options for configuration. Off: Show updates Default: Show updates for 10 seconds: Show updates for 20 seconds Length: Show updates for 30 seconds Extended: Show updates for 60 seconds Note: This does not affect the duration of disconnection notifications.Monaural audio[オーディオ]Below the menu, an option has been added to adjust the degree to which monaural audio is applied when enabled. Adjust the setting with the slider. Increasing the value will merge the sounds and send them to the left and right speakers in equal proportions. Decreasing the value reduces the effect applied and preserves the directional sound. Bug Fixes Fixed a UI issue where enhancement benefits weren’t displayed correctly during looting matches. Fixed a visual issue where the C58 (BOCW) exit port did not open during firing animations. Fixed additional collision issues with various elements throughout Verdansk, allowing players to exploit / peak / shoot them. Fixed an issue that caused audio conflicts between Red Doors and Supply Box. Fixed an issue where the Operator Bios and Set as Favorite UI options were not displayed when using the gamepad. Fixed an issue where Season Challenges would remain grayed out while scrolling through the menu. Fixed an issue with Krig6 (BOCW) where the camera tilted noticeably during launch. Fixed an issue where the default reticle of Pelington 703 (BOCW) was displayed out of alignment. Fixed an issue where the QBZ-83 (BOCW) hitchhiked when firing. Fixed an issue where the default reticle of the Sniper Rifle Charlie (BOCW) would be misaligned. Fixed an issue where the TEC-9 (BOCW) hip fire reticle did not match the proper firing mode. Fixed an issue that caused an unintended bullet collision at the rear end of a payload cargo truck. Fixed an issue with the turbo powered bulletfrog (BOCW) blueprint firing audio. Fixed some issues related to reload animations for both Sniper Rifle Charlie (BOCW) and OT 9 (BOCW). Fixed various issues that caused players to experience either development error 5476 or development error 5573. Fixed various issues with stitched subtitles near the red door.

