Move AdSense to First Price Auction





Creating good content takes time, but you shouldn’t make money from it. That’s why we built AdSense to help you monetize your site with an easy-to-use advertising platform. AdSense simplifies ads by automatically adjusting your ads to the layout of your site, optimizing them for the mobile web, and connecting to millions of advertisers.

As an ongoing effort to simplify AdSense, we will move AdSense (AdSense for Content, Video, and Games) auctions from second-price to first-price within the next few months. This change makes it easier for buyers to buy ad space for sale on AdSense. No action is taken and your earnings may not change. This announcement is intended to prepare advertiser partners before changing the way AdSense auctions work. For more information on the entire AdSense product range, please visit our FAQ page.

what’s happening:

In the early days of online display advertising, advertising space was sold to advertisers at second-priced auctions, and the final price paid by the winner was determined by the second-highest bid. Over time, many ad sales platforms in the display advertising ecosystem, such as Google Ad Manager and Google AdMob, have switched auctions to first price. In the first price auction, the final price reflects the winning bid. Within the next few months, AdSense will move to a first-price auction. This simplifies how advertisers buy online ads and makes it easier for them to buy ad space for sale on AdSense.

Benefits for publishers and advertisers:

By streamlining the auction model across AdSense, Ad Manager, and AdMob, we are coordinating other ad sales platforms and processes within the display advertising ecosystem. This helps increase the confidence of advertisers’ spending on digital advertising, and we believe that increasing spending confidence over time will benefit publishers (that is, you).

Preparing for change

The transition to the first price auction is expected to be completed later this year. As mentioned above, these changes are updated automatically and you don’t need to do anything.

For more information and upcoming updates, see the AdSense First Price Auction Help page.

