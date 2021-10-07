Legislator Approves Regulatory Sandbox Bill to Boost North Carolina Financial Sector Innovation-Carolina Journal





A unanimous vote at the North Carolina State Capitol means that the “regulatory sandbox” bill is heading for Governor Roy Cooper. The new sandbox exempts certain obstacles during the trial period of the rapidly emerging financial and insurance products and services.

The 111-0 votes at the State Capitol on Thursday followed the 49-0 votes at the Senate on Wednesday.

“By setting up a regulatory sandbox, North Carolina is committed to FinTech innovation, a growing entrepreneur,” said Jordan Roberts, a government-related associate at the John Locke Foundation, in a comment to the House Finance Commission. You can let the house group know. ” The bill was introduced in June.

House Bill 624 will create a regulatory sandbox similar to the one approved in Arizona in 2018. Since then, at least five states have adopted similar legislation, and about five dozen are considering such legislation this year to remain increasingly agile and competitive. The digital world.

“The idea was born in the UK in 2014, especially for financial technology companies,” said John Sanders, Senior Fellow of Regulatory Research at Locke. “By 2018, considered a huge success, regulated sandboxes have begun to emerge not only around the world (Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Denmark, Hong Kong, etc.), but also in the United States (Arizona, Utah, Wyoming). Korea is all We’ve built a regulatory sandbox for the industry. Utah, where the regulatory sandbox started with finance and insurance, did the same. “

HB 642 applies only to the North Carolina financial and insurance industry. Among other changes, the bill creates a new innovation council to market the program and find and review applications. The council evaluates applications based on the level of innovation, potential consumer risk, the level of consumer protection and complaint resolution implemented, and the level of business planning and capital. Then make recommendations and pass the final decision to the final state agency.

The bill will keep North Carolina a regional and national leader in business by encouraging companies with innovative financial and insurance products to test them here in North Carolina, “Roberts said in an interview. Stated. “The sandbox approach ensures the right balance between consumer choice and protection.”

