18 Hidden Nintendo Switch Tips and Tips for Game Fans





Nintendo’s Switch is still doing well four years after its launch. OLED models have recently been added to the lineup, but those on a budget can get the Nintendo Switch Lite.

These devices are a common way to play a variety of games on the go. Of course, there are limits to graphics capabilities, storage space, and delicate Joy-Con. However, if you know where to look, there is a hidden switch feature that can improve your gaming session. Check them out below.

Turn on the TV

It’s time to throw away the TV remote control. The switch allows you to turn on your smart TV when it is docked. Just press the Joy-Con power button. Are you a fan?[システム設定]>[TV設定]>[TV電源状態の一致]Go to[オフ]Set to.

Enable dark mode

Everyone loves good dark mode. If Switch’s home menu is fed up with dazzling at night,[システム設定]>[テーマ]Go to[基本的な黒]Choose. The game itself doesn’t change, but the home screen and all menu pages have a black theme.

Save battery life

The battery life of the original switch was 2.5-6.5 hours, but the updated version and OLED models released in 2019 will last 4.5-9 hours. Switch Lite, on the other hand, has a lifespan of 3-7 hours before it needs to be recharged. However, you can push these numbers a little further by changing the time it takes for the console to go into sleep mode.[システム設定]>[スリープモード]so,[自動スリープ（コンソール画面で再生）]Select and select the amount of time the switch will wait before turning off the screen.

Remap those buttons

With a new update to the Switch ecosystem, you can remap your controller buttons to a better layout. To do this[システム設定]>[コントローラーとセンサー]>[ボタンマッピングの変更]Go to. Now you can remap both Joy-Con and Pro controllers. By selecting a controller, you can change the function of each button or flip the direction of the joystick for a more comfortable gaming experience. The button input for each Joy-Con can be changed in both vertical and horizontal games.

Archive games you don’t play

Switches have many advantages, but storage space is not one of them. The LCD switch comes with 32GB of hard drive space, which also includes the OS. OLED models can be up to 64GB, but if most games are digital downloads, it’s easy to run out of room.

One easy solution is to archive the games you are no longer playing to free up hard drive space (but keep your game saves).To do this, highlight the game from the main menu[+]Press the button and from the drop-down menu[ソフトウェアの管理]>[ソフトウェアのアーカイブ]Choose.

[システム設定]>[データ管理]Archive the software with[クイックアーカイブ]You can also select to get suggestions for games to archive based on file size and recent play time.instead[ソフトウェアの管理]Click to give you the freedom to choose what you need.

Insert MicroSD card

Unlike Sony’s PlayStation Vita, which required an expensive dedicated memory card, the switch supports third-party microSD cards such as Samsung, SanDisk, and Toshiba. We recommend that you get a card that is at least twice the size of the switch’s internal storage.

Move game data

If you are using a microSD card to expand your system storage, you can move your game data between your system and microSD at any time as long as you have enough space.[システム設定]>[データ管理]Go to[システム/ microSDカード間でデータを移動]Choose. Select the desired destination, then select the game you want to move to,[データの移動]Tap.

Save cool moments

The system doesn’t have the ability to record large amounts of gameplay, but it can capture short videos. If you hold down the capture button, the switch will save the last 30 seconds of gameplay. Just enough to save a really cool moment for posterity.

Send screenshot to mobile phone

Switch makes it easy to capture in-game images, but it’s not best to be able to share those images. For a while, all you can do is send images to Facebook and Twitter, but now your phone is also an option.

To send the screenshot to your mobile phone, open the image with the switch and[共有と編集]Of the menu[A]After pressing[スマートフォンに送信]Must be selected. From here, you need to scan the QR code on your mobile phone to connect both devices wirelessly.

Once the connection is established, scan the second code to open the web page that contains the image. You can save this image on your device and use it as you like. When using this feature, it turned out to be a tedious process. Your mileage may vary.

Transfer of stored data

If you have multiple switch consoles, you can move stored data from one system to another. To do this[システム設定]>[ユーザー]>[ユーザーの転送とデータの保存]Go to.Highlight individual games and press the + button on your controller from the menu[ソフトウェアの管理]>[保存データの転送]You can also move to.

You need different switches on the same Wi-Fi network and both need to be connected to the power supply. When you complete the process, the game files will be deleted from the original switch and migrated to the new switch.

Increase the number of saved files

Many Switch games only support one save file at a time. So, for example, if you want to start over from Breath of the Wild, you need to delete the previously saved file. However, there is a workaround that allows you to keep multiple save files for these types of games.

The switch is configured to link saved files to specific user profiles. This means that you can create multiple user profiles, each linked with its own data at rest. To create a new user profile[システム設定]>[ユーザー]>[ユーザーの追加]Go to. Now when you launch the game, you can choose from a variety of user accounts, each with its own data at rest.

Find Lost Joy Recommended by Editors-Disadvantages

Switch’s Joy-Con controller is great, but it’s small and easy to misplace. Fortunately, the switch has a built-in way to place the Joy-Con in the immediate vicinity.[コントローラー]>[コントローラーの検索]Go to to see all the controllers linked to the console. Highlight the missing Joy-Con and press the L or R button on what you need to vibrate the lost one. If you don’t have both controllers, tap the touch screen to vibrate each Joy-Con. Hopefully this will allow you to find the missing controller between the sofa cushions.

Easy to pre-order

Did you pre-order a lot of games at the e-shop? Nintendo can now track them all and cancel what they no longer need. Go to the Nintendo eShop account page and go to[予約購入]Select to see all outstanding pre-orders. You can cancel from this page if it is more than a week before the game release.

Subscribe more

With a $ 20 / year Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you have exclusive access to NES and Super NES classics, games such as Pac-Man99 and Tetris99, online multiplayer, and cloud saves. eShop store front[NintendoSwitch Online]You can purchase a subscription on the tab. This will be a gateway to special offers and compatible games. Saving in the cloud[システム設定]>[データ管理]>[データクラウドの保存]You can manage it with.

Death of Mii

Mii’s avatar is still alive and kicking the Switch.[システム設定]>[Mii]>[Miiの作成/編集]Go to to group your own characters that are no longer constrained by their natural hair color. You can create it from scratch or choose a randomly generated avatar. Like the Wii, the Mii can actually be used in-game with specific titles. For example, you can customize Mii Fighter, Mii Sword Fighter, or Mii Gunner to turn Mii into a combatant in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Make new friends

Nintendo uses a unique string called a friend code to link to other Switch users for games and social activities. If you want someone to add you as a friend, give them your friend code.Select your user profile in the upper left corner[プロファイル]You can find your profile by opening. The friend code is displayed next to the user icon.

Use your Amiibos

Do you remember Amiibos? Introduced for the Wii U, these little statuettes of popular Nintendo characters can be scanned into the console for sweet in-game content. The right Joy-Con and Pro Controller have built-in NFC touchpoints, so all you have to do is touch the Amiibo to the controller and have fun. If you’re wondering which amiibos work in which game, Nintendo has all the databases available on Switch.

Initiate a hard reset

If the switch starts to have problems, fix it with a hard reset. I’m trying to download a software update, but the screen freezes. Simply press and hold the system power button for 10 to 15 seconds and the console will reset automatically.

To have a complete factory reset[システム設定]>[システム]>[フォーマットオプション]>[コンソールの初期化]Go to and remove all memory in the console.

