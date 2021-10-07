Google bans advertising and monetization of climate change denial content





Google and YouTube announced a new policy on Thursday that bans climate change denials from monetizing content on the platform through advertising and creator payments.

Importance: This is one of the most proactive steps taken by major technology platforms to combat false information on climate change.

Details: Google advertisers and publishers, and YouTube creators, are banned from earning advertising revenue from content that contradicts the “established scientific consensus on the existence and causes of climate change,” the company’s advertising team said. Stated in a statement.

“This includes content that calls climate change a prank or fraud, claims that long-term trends indicate that the Earth’s climate is warming, and greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change. Includes allegations denying that. ”Advertising and monetization will continue to be allowed to run alongside other climate-related topics such as public discussions on climate policy, the impact of climate change, and new research on this issue. Will be done.

Google said it’s making these changes in response to frustration from advertisers and content creators about their message, which appears alongside the denial of climate.

“Advertisers simply don’t want ads to appear next to this content, and publishers and authors want ads to promote these claims to appear on their pages and videos. No, “the company said.

Yes. However, Google often changes its advertising policy to reduce false information, but given how difficult it is to deny or characterize certain climate change commentary as false information, this update is noteworthy. Worth

When evaluating content in the light of new policies, technology giants say, “Look carefully at the circumstances under which the claim is made, and the content that states the false claim as a fact and the content that reports or discusses the claim. To distinguish. ” He said he consulted with experts such as representatives of the Intergovernmental Panel on the United Nations Climate Change Assessment Report to develop policies. The report found that there was “clear” evidence that human emissions of greenhouse gases are causing global warming.

The big picture: Internet companies are being pressured by climate change activists to do more to address the denial of climate change on their platforms.

Google announced on Wednesday a set of new tools that provide more information so consumers can choose to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In February, Facebook expanded its online portal aimed at combating false information about climate change.

Importance: Social media platforms are so widespread that they are being attacked by activists and some lawmakers around the world because they are too few to stop the spread of inaccurate content.

Note: Google will start enforcing the new policy next month.

