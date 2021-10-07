Sowing the data revolution in Indian agriculture





However, technology modifications and investment in agribusiness alone are not enough to improve farmers’ lives.

In June of this year, two important documents related to India’s agricultural sector were released. The first is the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (MoA & FW) Consultation Paper on Indian Agricultural Digital Ecosystems (IDEA), and the second is Indian Agriculture: There is an opportunity for confusion from the private organization Bain & Company. We will first talk about the digital revolution in the agricultural sector and then forecast the growth of revolutionary investments in agricultural logistics, offtake, and delivery of agricultural inputs by 2025. These are surprisingly very complementary. In fact, every segment of our lives today consumes a lot of data. The MoA & FW report describes the creation of data to drive the growth predicted by Bain and Company.

predict

The Bain Report is a database forecast of agribusiness scenarios, pinned to current agricultural facilities and forecasts the future trajectory for the next 20 years. This includes the production of alternative proteins, food cell-based food / ingredient targeting, and the start of marine agriculture. The report presents today’s future back approach and predicts the development of dramatic investment opportunities by 2025. It is estimated to receive an investment of $ 35 billion in the agricultural sector (currently worth $ 370). The two conditions that enable such investment opportunities are changes in the regulatory framework, especially recent changes in farming practices and digital turmoil. The report argues that doubling farmers’ income targets can be achieved in the near future, benefiting from huge investments in agroecosystems.

Integration idea

The IDEA Consulting Paper is based on the Task Force and Working Group reports organized by MoA & FW and designs a digital farming blueprint similar to the digital destruction described in the Bain Report. Ultimately, improving the livelihoods of farmers and farmers is the goal of the IDEA concept, which is proposed to be achieved through close integration of agricultural innovation and the ecosystem of the agricultural industry into agriculture and the food system. To be precise, the IDEA concept deepens the creation of the second activation condition (this is explained in the Bain report). IDEA principles articulate data openness. This means it is open to businesses and farmers and indicates the type of integration it is aiming for.

Value-added and innovative services from the agricultural technology industry and start-ups are an integral part of the IDEA architecture. Beyond the architecture, these services listed in the documentation (available on the platform) are equally important data for farmers and businesses. The future Indian agricultural sector will include farms to pave the way for a single domestic market with a national platform with better connections between producers and consumers. Through their work, management experts Parisjat Jain, Prasant Sarin, and Sharab Singaune (author of the Bain report) portrayed the land reform announced by the union government as a changer in the agricultural sector.

Digital destruction thread

The IT industry opposes IDEA primarily because of the ethics of creating unique Farmer IDs based on Aadhaar numbers and the potential for data misuse. Beyond news coverage of the prospect of achieving the goals of the doubling Farmers Income, where the current government is largely disappointed, the Bain Report has not been widely discussed, at least in the public domain. The assumptions used by the authors of the Bain Report need to be more or less focused on widespread food production in a controlled environment, especially for its future back approach. Undoubtedly, emissions, energy and other resource footprint and sustainability issues associated with these technologies should be carefully investigated to confirm the expected trajectory (this is part of the report). is not). However, the report convincingly presents the business opportunities available in the supply chain between Farm to Agricultural Markets Commission (APMC) Mandy and Mandy to Customers. This can be achieved with the support of digital destruction and the latest agricultural reforms.

Both of these reports rely heavily on digital destruction to improve farmers’ livelihoods without discussing the amount of farmers ready to benefit from these emerging business environments. Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture, Farmers and Welfare, emphasized the importance of the prepared farmers database and supported the state, implying that the United Government is taking this digital assistance to the agricultural sector seriously. I have asked for.

Unconvincing way

However, in reality, the vast majority of small, limited farmers are not tech-savvy. Among these ambitious developments, it is ignored that most of them are not well educated in capacity building. Bain’s report relies on the general assumption that more investment in the agricultural sector will benefit farmers. But how convincing the answer has not been obtained. Similarly, it is not clear in IDEA’s concept how technology modifications can help solve all nine problems in Indian agriculture mentioned at the beginning of the report. Together, the two reports look forward to benefiting from recent changes in the agricultural legislature without perceiving the capacity building needed at the end of the farmer. Politically, these two reports ignore farmers’protests against reforms, rather than seeing them as barriers or risk factors to the abolition of these new peasant laws.

Focus on farmers

While agreeing with the fact that the data revolution is inevitable in the agricultural sector, given its socio-political complexity, one cannot rely solely on technological modifications and agribusiness investment to improve farmers’ lives. .. Great efforts are needed to improve the capacity of Indian farmers, at least until young, educated farmers replace existing uneducated small and medium-sized farmers. This capacity building can be done through a mixed approach, preferably building the capacity of individual farmers or addressing new situations by establishing support systems through FPOs and other farmers’ unions where technical assistance is available to farmers. I can do it. Given the size of the country’s agricultural sector, this is not an easy task, but it requires a separate program across the country with considerable investment.

Jayahari KM is the Indian Country Coordinator of Food and Landuse Coalition. A. Arnacharam is the Director of the Indian Agricultural Research Council (ICAR) -Central Agroforestry Institute.

