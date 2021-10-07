Bungie announces plans to vault Destiny 2’s abandoned extension





The Destiny 2s Forsaken extension, the highest level in bungee booty shooters, will be discontinued next year with the launch of the studio, The Witch Queen, announced today. This move is positioned as a way to optimize the game to free up space for new content, but it’s also a heavy drug to swallow for players who purchased the content when it was first released. increase.

Bungie first introduced the Destiny Content Vault system last November. At that time, the launch of Beyond Light removed the game’s main campaign, many of its planets, and many other content that had been the core of Destiny 2 since its inception. Currently, abandoned ones, including expansion campaigns and tangled coastal locations, are added to them. But don’t worry, the infamous abusive strike mission, Exodus Crash, is still in the game.

Starting February 22, the Forsaken campaign and Tangled Shore destinations will join the DCV (Note: Dreaming City destinations will continue to be available). It also includes 4th year season content such as Presage and Harbinger Exotic missions. Blog post.

The studio explained that this would help create a place for the Witch Queens Sloan World, and space for new loot systems like weapons making. The only 4th year seasonal content to stick with is the Season of the Chosens Proving Grounds, which collapses into a standard Vanguard Strike playlist.

Players have long wondered what the bungee will vault next year. Forsaken, the oldest content in the game right now, makes sense, but losing it means saying goodbye to many great story beats and dramatic twists. The road to the Renaissance of the current story of Destiny 2s.

Forsaken saw the death of Nathan Fillions Cayde-6, the confrontation with his murderer Uldren Sov, and the final resurrection of Sovs. Now called The Crow, Sov is now considering the most multidimensional character arc of the past in the Season of the Lost in Destiny 2s. Whatever the outcome, it’s a shame that when the Queen of Witches launches in February, there’s no way for new players to follow that thread and come to a conclusion. Bungie likens the game’s current storyline to a weekly television show. But the good thing about modern television is that you can always go back and catch up with the current hit series of the past season.

Aside from the influence of the story, there is the fact that Bungie has never stopped charging Forsaken. The base Destiny 2 is free to play, but all expansion costs money. Bungie also plans to continue billing for Forsaken content that remains in the game, such as The Last Wish Raid, through a new paid DLC that will be available on December 7.

This has sealed almost all of the Destiny 2 content I’ve purchased, Twitch Streamer Pat Stares At wrote on Twitter. The spins framing this as a net positive to improve load and patch response times are amazing.

The overall performance of the Destiny 2s has certainly improved significantly since the first vault, but losing most of what was in the game along the way is a high price to pay. When it was first released, Destiny 2 sought to cross the line between long-lasting boxed products and games as a temporary service. With Forsaken gone, the conversion to the latter is more or less complete.

