Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is calling on Apple to promote the service on the iPhone’s settings screen – TechCrunch





Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, has been in the spotlight in an antitrust proceeding against Apple and is calling on iPhone makers today to allow access to the iPhone’s settings screen, an advertising slot not found in competitors.For some iOS 15 users, Apple is just below the Apple ID[設定]I noticed that I was promoting my own service at the top of. The proposed services are personalized to the device owner and are displayed based on the services you have already subscribed to.

For example, if you don’t have an Apple Music subscription, you may see an ad that offers a 6-month free trial. However, current Apple Music subscribers may instead be prompted to add services they don’t already have, such as AppleCare coverage for their device.

Sweeney suggests that this type of first-party advertising is an anti-competitive risk for Apple. This is because some of the services we are promoting here are services that directly compete with third-party apps published on the App Store.However, these third-party apps are, of course, for the iPhone.[設定]I can’t access the screen. You can only bid on ad slots on the App Store itself.

Sweeney writes: “What’s new from those who ban Fortnite: Settings-Screen ads for unique music services that appear before the actual settings and are available to other advertisers such as Spotify and SoundCloud.”

New from those who ban Fortnite: Settings-Screen ads for proprietary music services that appear before the actual settings and are available to other advertisers such as Spotify and SoundCloud. It’s all about customers! https://t.co/p9FNpXT1Rx

— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) October 6, 2021

Sweeney retweeted another post by Eric Seufert, an analyst on mobile development notes. He himself shared a credited image with Francesco Zucchetta, co-founder of Glassfy.

Zucchetta told TechCrunch that he found the ad on his iPhone 8 running iOS 15. But others also saw the ad on their new device. Some respondents also said they also received Apple promotions as push notifications.

The problem here is tricky. That’s because promotion isn’t necessarily a situation where Apple is putting its rivals at a disadvantage for their own benefit.

For example, on an iPhone 13 Pro Max running iOS 15.1, I used a prompt to notify me that there was still a certain number of days left to add AppleCare + coverage. (We already have most of Apple’s other subscriptions.) However, in this case, just as Spotify competes directly with Apple Music, third-party offerings of Apple Care’s direct competitors. There is no app. Instead, guarantors like Asurion sell iPhone insurance plans in partnership with mobile operators like AT & T and Verizon, rather than selling them directly to consumers through the App Store.

Some may argue that reminders that add warranty coverage are a useful feature and are not unwanted intrusions.

Sweeney’s tweets have raised awareness of first-party promotions in the settings, but they’re not new.

Apple uses the iPhone’s settings screen to market its services to its customers in much the same way it does today.

For example, last year we found that the settings were running Apple Arcade, AppleCare, and Apple TV + promotions. Beyond this screen, Apple promotes its own services in other unusual ways, such as using push notifications. We’ve also promoted the service to each other for years within our own app, including a prompt to subscribe to Apple Music while using iTunes.

However, today’s regulators are scrutinizing the platform and how it uses or abuses market power. Google is currently claiming a record penalty in the EU for the requirement to pre-install Google’s app suite on mobile phones sold by device makers. Meanwhile, Samsung has announced that it will stop advertising on its apps on Galaxy devices. (In some cases, we displayed advertisements for other companies or companies promoting our products.)

Epic Games didn’t comment further on Sweeney’s tweets, including whether the company will use this update in future appeals. Apple was asked to comment, but didn’t respond.

