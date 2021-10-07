Century Next Bank Startup Prize awarded to S & K Innovative Technologies





Daniel Kumler, a graduate of Louisiana Tech Cyber ​​Engineering and Electrical Engineering in Blairsville, Georgia, and Cade Spike, a leading Monroe in management and entrepreneurship, are the first Century Next Banks founded in 2020 through the Louisiana Tech University Foundation. Has won the Startup Award. By a college emerging student entrepreneur.

Kumler and Spikes founded S & K Innovative Technologies. It’s a startup that develops its own drones designed to give military, law enforcement, and fire departments a tactical advantage while mitigating dangerous situations. The partner has set up a company at the Universities Student Incubator at the TechPointe facility on the Enterprise Campus.

At Century Next Bank, we are honored to have President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Hogan acting as a catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation.

The annual award is against Croptech’s Student Business Startup Cream to invest in entrepreneurial dreams and drive growth and development into a thriving business along the I-20 Technology Corridor in northern Louisiana. Will be awarded up to $ 10,000.

The Century Next Bank Startup Prize allows S & K to purchase equipment that helps both speed up the product development process and improve the level of technical readiness of drone products. S & K has a provisional patent for the drone and will soon be fully patented.

The company has partnered with Precision Procurement Solutions (PPS) to develop and submit SME Innovation Research and SME Technology Transfer (SBIR / STTR) contract proposals for technology commercialization of drone innovation using military / commercial dual-use applications. increase.

Spikes and Kumler S & K founded the company while attending an interdisciplinary senior design project class at Tech and the TOP DOG New Venture Championship. Spike works in the commercial drone industry and is in the Marine Corps Reserve. Kumler is an engineer with extensive experience in server development and programming.

I was talking to a Marine friend about improving the drone, Spikes said, and the wheels started spinning.

Spikes and Kumler have formed a team and have begun to work on building an innovative drone platform. S & K Innovative Technologies plans to become an innovation hub across the aerospace, defense and law enforcement industries.

To apply for the Century Next Bank Award, the team must be led by current Tech students and recent graduates to pursue other sources of funding through sources such as SBIR / STTR, equity investment, and the federal government. there is. State grants or contracts.

Century Next Bank is proud to partner with Tech’s Innovation Enterprise to support emerging student entrepreneurs and growing businesses along the I-20 Technology Corridor.

Century Next Bank is a leader in business and economic development in our region and understands the value of helping young entrepreneurs, said Davy Norris, Chief Innovation Officer at Tech. This partnership is committed to attracting and nurturing these aspiring entrepreneurs from Louisiana Tech and ensuring that their success will impact our community.

The Century Next Bank’s annual award for top student-owned companies promotes economic growth and promotes long-term commitment to discovery and innovation in the university community.

