How to shoot ProRes video on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max





Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and ProMax models only support a video recording feature called ProRes. This allows you to capture, edit, and share professional quality video. Here’s how to enable it on your iPhone using iOS 15.1 Beta.

Professional ProRes codecs have high color fidelity, low compression, and are often used in commercials, feature films, and television broadcasts. This is proof that you can achieve high quality results.

A minute of 10-bit HDR ProRes video uses 1.7GB in HD mode. As a result, you need 256, 512, or 1TB of “iPhone” storage capacity to record ProRes video at 30 frames per second in 4K.

This means that if you’re using an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max with 128GB of storage as the base, 1080pProRes video capture is limited to 30 frames per second.

With that in mind, you can turn it on by following these steps:

After downloading the appropriate profile from the Apple Developer Center or Apple’s public beta website[設定]->[一般]->[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to and verify that you have updated your device to iOS 15.1 Beta. After the device is updated, launch the Settings app again.Scroll down[カメラ]Tap.[フォーマット]Tap.[ビデオキャプチャ]Now toggle the switch next to Apple ProRes to the green on position.

With ProRes enabled, the next time you select a video mode in the Camera app, you’ll see a ProRes indicator in the upper-left corner of the viewfinder. If there is a strikethrough, tap it to enable the feature. The Maximum Time at the top of the viewfinder also shows the maximum amount of time you can record in ProRes, based on your iPhone’s storage capacity.

In addition to ProRes, the iPhone 13 Pro and ProMax feature improved wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses for low-light performance, macro capabilities, night mode, cinematic video recording for depth-of-field transitions, and images. It has a photo style to emphasize. ..

