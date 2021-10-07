Twitch Streamer responds after a large leak of creator payment data – TechCrunch





Twitch yesterday confirmed that a large cache of internal data, including creator payments, was published online after the breach. The streaming platform is in a blog post, stating that the leak was due to a Twitch server reconfiguration error and was accessed by a malicious third party. For many streamers, this leak exacerbates existing tensions on streaming transparency and Twitch’s safety.

These leaks follow rocking months after Amazon-owned platforms. As of earlier this year, Amazon-owned platforms accounted for 72.3% of live video game streaming viewers, ahead of platforms such as Facebook Gaming and YouTube Gaming. After the stranded creators were targeted by an unpleasant bot attack, some streamers rallyed the community on September 1 to boycott the platform for #ADayOffTwitch. As a result, the platform’s peak simultaneous viewership fell below the average of 1 million. Since then, Twitch has added new safety features, but there is growing tension in the community.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before this happens,” said Lucia Everblack, a transgender streamer who is one of the organizers of the #ADayOffTwitch boycott. “It’s clear that security and security were never at the forefront of what Twitch was doing in the first place.”

The leak contained data such as source code, proprietary software development kits (SDKs), and unreleased Steam competitors from Amazon Game Studios. But day-to-day software engineer Everblack believes that leaking creator payment data only confirms her feeling that Twitch’s priority is to deal with the most money-making streamers. increase. According to a Reddit post that analyzed leaked streamer data from 2019 to the present, 10% of the top 10,000 streamers make up 49% of Twitch’s streamers’ total revenue. During that period, about 2000 streamers earned over $ 100,000 on Twitch.

“They’re based on all the features, but the rest of the platform can’t really grow,” she told TechCrunch. “It’s a huge deterrent for everyone else, especially for BIPOC, LGBTQI +, or people with disabilities.”

Scott Hellyer, a Twitch partner who has been streaming as teh Morag for over nine years, also feels that Twitch prioritizes top-earning users.

“Overall Twitch, discovery has always been a problem,” Hellyer told TechCrunch. “YouTube has a very good algorithm. It helps you find ways to connect with people who want to watch your content. At Twitch, they’ve worked hard, but they don’t seem to work hard enough. Hmm. Now people say, “Oh, it’s no wonder they don’t want to improve their discoveries. They’ve already made the money they need for Twitch, so they just pushed people to the topstream.” Is a high return on investment and is understandable. “

According to Leak, the majority of top streamers are white men, reflecting the growing lack of diversity in the gaming industry. Pokimane, the most expensive female streamer on the list, is only 39th. However, more discoverability features could help Twitch amplify a wider variety of creators. Everblack and other marginalized streamers have asked Twitch to add identity-based tags to their streams so they can find a variety of creators they support. Twitch added these tags in May, before Everblack founded Peer2Peer.live. This is an opt-in detection tool for left-behind streamers and viewers to find each other. Some users are worried that these tags helped malicious attackers find targets for hatred attacks, but Everblack said there was significant growth from the tags. In the meantime, it’s Twitch that protects these users from potential targeted attacks, and so far it’s done by adding phone-verified chat capabilities.

But even if streamers build their audience, it’s a challenge to make a fair amount of money on Twitch, despite what top earners might receive. When streamers become popular enough, they may sign up for the Twitch Partner Program, which offers creators more tools and monetization options. But streamers TechCrunch said they openly believe that not all Twitch partners have the same payment structure. In 2017, Insider reported: It’s standard for Twitch partners to split their subscription revenue into 50/50 on Twitch, but some streamers have recently found that well-known creators are more profitable 60/40 or 70 to match up-and-coming YouTube Gaming. Claims to have succeeded in negotiating a / 30 payment. Default payment. Popular streamers such as CouRage, DrLupo, and Valkyrae have left Twitch to make exclusive deals with YouTube.

Jess Bolden, who streams as Jess GOAT, tells Input: Don’t have it — I was about to have a big problem. “

Twitch declined to comment on the allegations that some partners have better terms and conditions than others.

Hellyer wanted to post on Twitter after the leak and talk more about paying on Twitch, but a partner deal prevented him from doing so.

On the plus side, I’ve always wanted to talk and disclose my payment information in detail, but the contract forbids that – the information is there now ~

Hit me if you have any questions about it I’m sure there’s a good story about it in the stream tonight

— Scott Hellyer (@tehMorag) October 6, 2021

“So far, they haven’t really talked about splits or different types of contracts, but with these raw numbers out, I’m convinced that really smart people can understand what CPM is. (The cost per mile of some of these streamers (the amount paid per 1000 views of ads) is whether the bits are being reduced more appropriately or the subscription revenue is also being reduced more appropriately. , A site that tracks all information except this part of the equation: how much money do they make from it, “Hellyer told TechCrunch,” I can’t talk about the money I actually made. You can give any value, such as the number of subscribers, but there is no transparency. My subscribers don’t know if I have a 50:50 split. “

There is a big move in the tech industry to increase wage transparency. This allows the company, for example, to ensure that two engineers in the same job are not paid significantly different salaries.

“Twitch reflects society,” RekItRaven told TechCruch. Raven led the #ADayOffTwitch boycott and launched the #TwitchDoBetter hashtag. “We weren’t supposed to talk about wages or money, but there’s never been a reason.”

However, Twitch’s payments are more complex than the list of tech companies paying each engineer. Twitch sets partner terms and conditions, but not all channels are created the same.

Critical Roll has topped the list of the most expensive streamers, allegedly earning $ 9,626,712 since August 2019. In second place was xQcOW, which came in at $ 8,454,427. However, the cost of an important role show (a Dungeons & Dragons show with 31 team members) is higher than the cost of the eSports streamer xQcOW. Moreover, not all streamers earn the same percentage of total revenue from Twitch. Many creators have sponsorship deals, Patreon pages, direct donations, and other projects that help change the source of income.

“Twitch is only 40% of my actual revenue,” Hellyer said. “When this happened, we needed to diversify so that we could hopefully be okay.”

Everblack said he was worried that small creators would receive more failures for leaked payouts than creators who make millions of dollars. She said Twitch would implement community-driven features to make it feel safer while smaller streamers were expanding their channels, with or without leaks to marginalized creators. I think Twitch is better. Instead of rewarding viewers for streamers being good community members and dropping thousands of people into one defenseless streamer, she sends small raids to multiple streams. Suggested to add a tool.

“The marginalized voice of the Twitch community is very important. If Twitch actually brings them in honestly and listens, they can avoid many of these situations they continue to encounter and actively add features. I think we can do that, which actually benefits people, “Everblack said. “They focus only on a small group of large creators, so I think they’re completely overlooking the entire huge network of people who aren’t yet on the platform, because they only play white men’s games. Because I really care. “.”

