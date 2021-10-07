Google Cloud trains over 40 million people with cloud skills





Organizations from multiple industries around the world are in the process of digitally transforming their businesses. For many, the COVID-19 pandemic only accelerated things. These digital transformations are already influencing the way we work and live, as they enable more sustainable and carbon-neutral growth. Creating a new business model shaped by artificial intelligence. Achieve unprecedented levels of virtual collaboration on a global scale.

More importantly, the driving force behind these shifts is to implement and maintain large-scale cloud deployments, especially in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, application development, security, and cloud architecture. People with the necessary skills. We’re excited to announce a new goal to equip more than 40 million people with Google Cloud skills to secure the world with enough skills to implement these technologies on a large scale. bottom.

More than 90% of IT leaders say they want to grow their cloud environment over the next few years, but more than 80% of the same leaders recognize the lack of employee skills and knowledge as a barrier to this growth. I am. Through this new initiative, we aim to remove business barriers and drive the success of personal careers through the cloud.

Google Cloud Skills Boost Announcement

To achieve this goal, we are releasing Google Cloud Skills Boost, the definitive destination for online learning, skills development and certification, managed and provided directly by Google Cloud. Google Cloud Skills Boost enables learning and professional development on an unprecedented scale.

Starting today, Google Cloud Skills Boost offers access to over 700 hands-on labs, role-based courses, skill badges, and certified resources. All of these include 16 new learning paths available on demand worldwide. Google Cloud Skills Boost has all the most sought after training, including content such as getting started with Google Kubernetes Engine, Google machine learning methods, and preparing for the Professional Cloud Architect certification exam.

At launch, the content will be available in English and Japanese, and support for more languages ​​will soon be available.

Users can use the Google Cloud Skills Badge to personalize their learning paths, track progress, validate newly acquired expertise, and show employers proficiency in demanding skills. increase. These skills can lead to significant career growth. In fact, the two most expensive IT certifications in 2021 are both on Google Cloud.

Innovation takes place quickly in the cloud, so our team keeps updating content and releases new labs and courses every month.

Users who register for Google Cloud Skills Boost by November 6th will receive the first month’s content for free, allowing anyone to qualify for Google Cloud or acquire new skills. It’s easier than ever.

Google Cloud training on Coursera

We continue to meet everyone today and will continue to make all courses available through our partner platforms, including Coursera, one of the world’s largest learning communities. You’ll continue to have access to Coursera’s latest Google Cloud courses, specializations, and professional certifications. Starting today, you’ll have free access to all Coursera Google Cloud training for the month ending November 6.

CloudLearn Online Event Start

To continue helping more people acquire cloud skills, we will be hosting a new free online learning event, Cloud Learn, on December 8th and 9th. The event is open to all career level developers, IT professionals and data practitioners. It provides insights into career development, live learning sessions, and the opportunity to hear from Google Cloud executives, customers, and industry experts.

The Cloud Learn event offers three role-based tracks that cover everything from the basics of Google Cloud to the more intensive preparation for Google Cloud certification. It also offers special opportunities to earn skill badges, take part in hands-on challenges, and access additional learning resources. Here you can sign up for an event and book a spot.

Start learning today

Google Cloud Skills Boost represents Google Cloud’s key and long-term commitment to providing the next generation of cloud leaders and innovators with the skills and knowledge they need to grow in their careers and support digital transformation around the world. I am.

Ready to get started? Register here for free access to Google Cloud Skills Boost and Coursera training. Sign up for a live Cloud Learn event here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/training-certifications/google-cloud-to-train-more-than-40-million-with-cloud-skills The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos