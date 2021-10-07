



Westport, Connecticut, October 7, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-HMG Strategy, the world’s number one digital platform that enables technology executives to rethink their businesses and reshape the business world, is 2021 HMG. Live! I’m excited to host. Global Women in Technology Summit to be held on October 25th.

2021 HMG live! The Global Women in Technology Summit focuses on the role of women’s technology executives in creating a mentorship community that aligns top talent with the mission of the organization while embracing diversity, fairness and inclusiveness. The A-list speakers at this event will also discuss the mindshifts that need to take place in the male-dominated C Suite to guide women into leadership roles.

Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy, is undervalued as members of the senior leadership team strive to promote diversity, fairness and inclusiveness throughout the workplace. He states that it is best to start by defending a female colleague in a leadership role. Our Global Women in Technology Summit series is one of the most challenging challenges female technology executives face in their role to help foster a more inclusive and victorious culture for all stakeholders. I am working on a crab.

2021 HMG Live! Leading Business Technology and Industry Executives at the Global Woman in Technology Summit will include:

Julia Anderson, Former Global CIO, Smithfield FoodsMarcia Ballinger, Co-Founder and Principal, Leafblad Priscilla Barolo, Head of Communications, ZoomRobin Brown, CIO, Protein Group, CargillCindy Finkelman, Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems Dax Grant, CIO, Global Operations, HSBCEdward Greene , Executive Vice President and Chief Personnel Officer, Iron Mountain Patty Hatter, Chief Customer Officer, Palo Alto Networks Deb Muro, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino HealthPat Phelan, Vice President of Market Research, Deputy Director of Market Research, Rimini Street Melissa, Interim Director, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber ​​Crime Center Laura Whitt-Winyard, Global CISO, DLL GroupAngela Yochem, EVP, Chief Information Officer and Digital Officer, Novant HealthSigal Zarmi, Senior Advisor, Morgan Stanley

2021 HMG Live! Key Partners Global Women in Technology Summit includes Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

Learn more about 2021 HMG Live. Click here to attend the Global Women in Technology Summit and sign up for this face-to-face event.

HMG Strategy is 2021 HMG Live! Also host. The Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be held October 14th at Hilton Americas-Houston from 7am to 1pm in partnership with SIM Houston. At this event, CIOs and business technology executives will play a role in fostering a diverse and inclusive culture with the fresh thinking needed to drive business innovation with CEOs and line-of-business leaders. Focus on it.

2021 HMG Live! Prominent CIOs and Industry Executives Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit to speak at include:

Jesse Carrillo, SVP & CIO, HinesMike Coogan, Information Security and CISO Director, Waste Management George Crawford, CIO / CISO / Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group LLC Jeff Fleece, CTO, Digital Technology, Baker HughesStephanie Franklin-Thomas, VP, CISO, ABMScott Glenn, Partner, BearingPointKeith Landau, Managing Director, Information Technology Services, DeloitteTom Peck, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco Dr. Kenneth Russell, Chief Innovation Officer, Curran BiotechAllan Sommer, Vice President, CapgeminiTeresa Tonthat, Vice President of Information Services and CISO, Texas ChildrensClif Triplett, Executive Director, KEARNEYAllen Wuescher, VP & CIO, Toshiba

2021 HMG Live! Akamai, Auth0, BearingPoint, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Houston, Skybox Security, Zoom, Zscaler included.

Learn more about 2021 HMG Live. Click here to register for the Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and this face-to-face event.

On October 27th, HMG Strategy will be 2021 HMG Live! It will be held. The San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit has partnered with SIM San Diego at Hyatt Regency La Jolla in Aventin. At this face-to-face event, world-class technology executives will have recommendations for next-generation technology leaders to navigate future courses through digital transformation to attract and grow talent in today’s challenging labor market. Discuss.

2021 HMG Live! The prominent executives at the San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Sandra Bissember, IT Senior Project Manager, Baker Electric Christopher Ceppi, Chief Information Officer, Science 37Bryan Clayton, SVP, Strategic Solutions, YPrimeTony Costa, SVP & CIO, Bumble Bee FoodsDoug Cyphers, VP IT, WD-40 Company; VP, SIM San Diego Bradley H Feldmann, Chairman, President and CEO, CubicMaija Goyarts, Director, Enterprise Applications, BregAbe Lietz, SVP & CIO, KinderCare EducationPhilippe Marchand, COO, Biosplice TherapeuticsSteve McMahon, CIO & VP Operations, CrowdStrikeBarb Munro, Founder and Member of SIM San Diego. Carrera Agency Co-Founder, Partner, Steve Philpot, CIO / CDO, SK Hynix. SIM San Diego President James Rinaldi, CIO, Jet Propulsion Laboratory Vimal Subramanian, Information Security and Privacy Officer, Cue Health, Inc. Adam Wolfberg, Chief Medical Officer, Current HealthJohn Zavada, Chief Information Officer, Petco

2021 HMG Live! Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, CGI, CrowdStrike, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Zoomant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM San Diego, Skybox Security, Slalom , SnapLogic, Trace3, Zoom, Zscaler.

Learn more about 2021 HMG Live. Click here to register for the San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit and this face-to-face event.

Click here for all future CIO and CISO Summit HMG strategies.

HMG Strategy Custom Webinar and Round Table

CIOs and business technology executives are expected by the CEO and board to help identify and execute new business opportunities and market development strategies. This includes the opportunity to leverage new technologies to drive business innovation and enable companies to become competitive.

Watch this compelling panel discussion hosted by top technology leaders, including Bain & Company’s global CIO Ramesh Razdan, and HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller. Dr. Kenneth Russell, Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech. Chris Hood, Head of Business Platform Strategy for Google Cloud. In addition, Banco Azteca’s IT Director, Emmanuel Salazar Dominguez, describes effective ways to leverage application innovation to drive new business growth. In this 60-minute discussion, you’ll find that:

How Application Innovation Helps Shape the Future of Business Opportunities to Leverage Data-Based Innovation to Develop Adaptive Applications Leverage APIs to Enhance Application Innovation While Protecting Enterprises Business and operational benefits behind application innovation

Click here to sign up for this timely discussion.

HMG STRATEGYS 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards recognize exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams that provide exceptional value to the organization. This award recognizes those who have rethinked and reinvented themselves to put the organization on the fastest track for a breakthrough in a dynamic era. These award-winning technology executives and their teams are recognized for their work in: Connect to C Suite; Create new market development business models; Modernize enterprise architecture; Build a culture of trust.

Click here for more information on the HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and nomination of the right executive.

About HMG strategy

HMG Strategy is a world-leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to rethink companies and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy Global Network consists of over 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, Senior Business Technology Executives, Search Industry Executives, Venture Capitalists, Industry Experts and World-Class Sort Leaders. HMG Strategys’ global media model generates over 1 million impressions per week, providing a huge opportunity for business technology leaders and sponsoring partners to promote themselves and their brand.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked with Fortune 2000 executives who have been strategically planning and advancing their careers for over 30 years. HMG Strategys Regional and Virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, Books and Digital Resource Centers Provide Unique Peer-led Guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and Technology Executives on Leadership, Innovation, Transformation and Career Advancement To do. HMG Strategy offers a variety of peer-led research services, including the CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) programs. The program brings together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm the top opportunities and challenges they face in their respective roles.

The HMG Strategys Research Stack is a unique set of research services designed to help business technology executives stay on top of the latest global geoeconomic trends affecting their businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window to the latest technology companies to help them move the needle of their business, while at the same time providing them with unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One of the earliest investments in enterprise-level AI-powered service management providers generated 100x profits.

HMG Strategy also creates the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new series of webinars designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the world’s most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies.

Click here for more information on the seven pillars of trust in HMG Strategy’s unique business model.

Contact: Thom Hoffman, Senior Research Director for HMG Strategy: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e65be928-2f7d-461d-b210-ab3687c58207.

