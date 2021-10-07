YouTube announces new audio features aimed at making videos more accessible – TechCrunch





YouTube announced some new audio features on Thursday, some of which have already been released and others will be released in the coming months. Starting today, creators will be able to enable live autocaptions for live streams in English to make their streams easier to access. This feature was previously only available to creators with more than 1,000 subscribers.

YouTube plans to extend live auto-subtitles to all 13 supported subtitle languages ​​in the coming months. Supported languages ​​include Dutch, English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish and Vietnamese.

The company is currently testing the ability to add multiple audio tracks to video to provide multilingual audio to international viewers, along with descriptive audio for the visually impaired. This feature is currently available to a small group of creators. YouTube plans to roll out this feature more widely in the coming quarters.

YouTube is also rolling out automatic translation of captions for languages ​​supported by Android and iOS later this year. This feature is currently only available on desktop versions of the platform. In addition, YouTube will give users the option to search for transcripts on Android and iOS. Later this year, YouTube will test whether users can search for specific keywords in mobile transcripts.

In addition, YouTube is working on a new YouTube Studio channel permission that allows creators to delegate the creation of video captions and subtitles to trusted people. The company previously announced this feature under the name “Subtitle Editor,” admitting that it took longer than expected to deploy. YouTube says it is actively working on this feature and plans to keep creators up to date in the coming months.

Improving accessibility is YouTube’s top priority, and we hope these updates will help creators reach more audiences, the company said in a community blog post.

YouTube first launched autocaptioning in 2010 and has been working since then to improve autocaptioning and make it more widely available. The company introduced automatic captions on YouTube Live in 2018. YouTube is one of many other platforms that are working on launching more features aimed at improving captions to make the platform more comprehensive and accessible. For example, TikTok added automatic captions to videos earlier this year, but Instagram added story caption options at about the same time.

