YouTube now allows all creators to use automatic captions for live streams





YouTube is expanding the automatic captioning of live streams.

James Martin / CNET

A Google-owned company said Thursday that all YouTube creators could enable automatic livestream captioning to make livestreams more accessible. This feature was previously only available on channels with at least 1,000 subscribers.

Live auto-captions are currently only available for live streams in English, but the company says it plans to extend its capabilities to all 13 auto-caption languages ​​supported in the coming months.

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In addition, YouTube has announced that it will roll out automatic translation of captions for languages ​​supported by Android and iOS later this year. Currently, that feature is only available on the desktop. The company will also begin testing the ability to search caption transcripts on mobile to help users find specific keywords. It will happen later this year.

YouTube is also testing the ability to add multiple audio tracks to a video. This helps to provide multilingual audio to international viewers, in addition to descriptive audio for the visually impaired and people with low vision. The company says it hopes to “deploy this feature more widely in the coming quarters.”

Currently playing: See this: Technical accessibility is lagging. That’s why I need it …

8:26

More tech companies are adding captions to their platforms as they expand their accessibility efforts. Instagram added IGTV autocaptions at the end of last year and extended its functionality to stories in May. TikTok released auto-captions in April, and Twitter turned on auto-captions for voice tweets on iOS following criticism that this feature, which debuted last year, is inaccessible to people with disabilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/youtube-now-lets-all-creators-use-auto-captions-for-livestreams/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos