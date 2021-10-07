How to convert PDF files to Google Docs





If your PDF meets certain guidelines, such as page orientation, you can convert the PDF to Google Docs. If you want to convert with formatting, you need to have access to Microsoft Word. Please note that the free version of Word will not work with that conversion method. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

PDFs can be useful, but if you don’t own the file and need to make changes to it, you’ll have problems. Therefore, converting it to Google Docs is a useful option. Keep in mind that converting to a Word document first minimizes formatting issues, but converting can cause formatting issues.

With that in mind, here’s what you need to know.

Guidelines for converting PDF

To properly convert PDF, you need to meet the following guidelines:

It should be placed so that it can be read in the correct orientation. The image must be 2MB or less. The text should use basic fonts such as Times New Roman and Arial. The height of the text must be at least 10 pixels. All documents Also, all images in them should be bright and visually comprehensible.How to convert PDF to Google Docs without formatting

1. Go to drive.google.com and log in to your account if necessary.

2. Drag the PDF to the drive page to upload it.Or in the upper left corner of the drive[新規]Click the button[ファイルのアップロード]Select, then select the PDF you want to upload.

Select Upload File to start the upload process.Devon Delfino

3. After uploading, right click on the file and[プログラムから開く],[Googleドキュメント]Select in the order of.

[プログラムから開く],[Googleドキュメント]Select to open the PDF as Google Docs.Devon Delfino

It may take a few minutes for the PDF to be converted to Google Docs. When complete, it will appear in the main drive file area.

How to convert PDF to formatted Google Docs

Microsoft Word is more accurate than Google Docs in preserving the PDF format. Of course, the pitfall here is that you need access to Word to make this an option. Also, there is a free version available online, but this method doesn’t work.

1. Open the Microsoft Word desktop application.

2.[開く]Select, then select the PDF you want to convert.

3. A pop-up message will appear.[OK]Click to convert the PDF to a document. Once converted, the document will open in Word.

Four.[ファイル],[名前を付けて保存]Select in the order of[Word文書]Choose. To do this[編集を有効にする]You may need to click.

5. Open Google Drive.

6. Right-click on the folder where you want to save the document[ファイルのアップロード]Choose.

Upload your Word document to Google Drive.Devon Delfino

7. Select the Word document and[開く]Click.

8. Once the file is added to Google Drive, right click on the file[開く],[Googleドキュメント]Select in the order of.

9.[ファイル],[Googleドキュメントとして保存]Click in the order of.

Quick tip: in Google Docs[ファイル]You can also export Google Docs as a PDF from the menu. From there, you can save it to your computer or add it as an email attachment.

