Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch vs. Switch Lite: What to Buy?





The Nintendo Switch OLED is finally here. Especially if you don’t own a Switch yet, it’s a fascinating outlook.

However, if you are buying a Nintendo handheld hybrid for the first time, you shouldn’t call it a day with the OLED version. There are three switch variations to choose from. Premium Switch OLED, cheap Switch Lite, and midway base switch. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses.

Fortunately, there isn’t much difference between the three models. No matter which switch you get, you can play the same game, navigate the same interface, and enjoy the same handheld experience. What makes the Switch model stand out most often is the screen size and TV connection, all of which are easy to explain.

The Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite contest doesn’t have to be a complicated issue as long as you know what you’re looking for and how much you want to spend. The similarities and differences between the three devices are as follows:

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite: Specifications Nintendo Switch OLED Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch LitePrice $ 350 $ 300 $ 200Screen 7 inch OLED, 720p, 60 Hz 6 inch LCD, 720p, 60 Hz 5.5 inch LCD, 720p, 60Hz Dimensions 9. 4 x 4.0 x 0.6 inch 9.4 x 4.0 x 0.6 inch 8.2 x 3.6 x 0.6 inch Weight 14.9 oz 14.1 oz 9.8 oz Battery life 4.5-9 hours 4.5-9 hours * 3-7 hours Storage 64 GB32 GB 32GB TV docking Yes Yes No Detachable Joy-ConsYesYesNoColor Options Black and White / Red and Blue Gray / Red and Blue Gray / Turquoise / Yellow / Pink / Purple

* After 2019. Models before 2018 offer 2.5-6.5 hours

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite: Similarities

First of all: No matter which switch you buy, you can play the exact same game. Knowing that is very important. Nintendo does not limit game compatibility based on the version of Switch it owns, and it is unlikely that it will be limited in the future. All Switch consoles can play all Switch games via either physical cartridges or digital downloads.

(Image credit: Henry T.Casey)

Similarly, the internal organs of each Nintendo Switch model are functionally the same. Each runs on a custom Nvidia Tegra X1 chipset and features 4GB of RAM and a microSD card slot to expand storage.

There are two slight differences here. Switch Lite runs the Tegra X1 + chip to improve battery life for small devices. The Switch OLED provides 64GB of internal storage, while the base Switch and Switch Lite each provide 32GB. However, Tegra X1 + does not seem to improve Switch Lite’s gaming performance. Similarly, expanding storage via a microSD is easy and cheap, so the storage difference is less important.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

All switch models work in handheld mode. All Switch models use the same simple OS to navigate games and apps. All switch models support Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth audio, and a few USB-C accessories.

The similarities become even more pronounced if you remove Switch Lite from the photo for a short time. The base switch and switch OLED are exactly the same size and weigh about the same. They offer about the same battery life. They can both connect to the TV and disconnect Joy-Con for an instant multiplayer session.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

In other words, the three switch models aren’t completely compatible, but you can’t get one wrong.

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite: Design

Switch and Switch OLED are almost always compatible in terms of physical design. The base switches are a bit lighter (less than an ounce), but they both share the same profile. A central touchscreen tablet with removable Joy-Con controllers on both sides.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

With the exception of the screen, there are two main differences between the base switch and the switch OLED. First, the OLED is larger and has more robust speakers. Second, the OLED has a study kickstand that runs the length of the entire device, and the base switch has a flimsy kickstand that occupies only a few inches of space.

Image 1/2

(Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2/2

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Switch Lite, on the other hand, is a completely different beast. It’s a much smaller console (8 inches instead of 9.5 inches) and there is no option to dock with the TV. Therefore, it can only be played in handheld mode.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The controls are also wired to the console, so there is no Joy-Con to remove. However, Switch Lite has the big advantage of being a real D-Pad rather than the four unpleasant directional buttons.

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite: Screen

The most noticeable, and perhaps most important, difference between the three consoles is the screen. All three are of different sizes and one is made of a different material.

In this case, the base Switch and Switch Lite have the most in common. Both are conventional LCD screens. The only difference is that the base Switch screen is 6 inches diagonal, while the Switch Lite screen is 5 and a half inches diagonal.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Switch OLED, on the other hand, is another beast. Not only is the screen large (7 inches diagonal), it is not a traditional LCD display. Instead, it is based on OLED technology. Without following long tangents about what an OLED is, OLED screens generally produce more vibrant colors and deeper blacks.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

However, when it comes to output, all three screens are the same. It has a resolution of 720p at up to 60 frames per second.

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite: Dock and TV compatibility

The main drawback of Switch Lite is that it can’t connect to a TV. This is a pretty big drawback. Obviously, Nintendo believes that the ability to switch between handheld and docking modes is important enough to name the entire console after its function.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Still, some people aren’t really interested in playing the switch on the TV screen. Switch Lite is definitely suitable for younger children, especially if you don’t have a shareable TV in your home.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Both the base Switch and Switch OLED come with a dock, so both can be connected to your TV without any problems. However, the docks are slightly different. The Switch OLED dock has a built-in Ethernet port, but the base Switch dock does not. If you use a LAN connection in docked mode, it’s easy to get a Switch OLED just for that reason.

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite: Controller

The Nintendo Switch OLED and base switch have exactly the same controller options. By default, it comes with two removable Joy-Cons. Joy-Cons is a versatile controller. Both can be combined with the controller mount. You can play with one with each hand. You can also use each Joy-Con as a small standalone controller if you want to start a spontaneous multiplayer match.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

In contrast, Switch Lite doesn’t have a removable controller. What you saw, that’s what you got.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Indeed, Joy-Cons (or a good Switch Pro Controller) can be paired with any Switch model, including Lite. However, it’s a bit difficult to use an external controller because Switch Lite can’t get up and running freely. You will need to purchase a third party case or stand.

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite: Battery Life

Because Switch Lite has a small chassis, it also has a small battery. Depending on the game, Switch Lite has a battery life of 3-7 hours. (More demanding games like Zelda and Metroid tend to drain the battery faster than retro and indie fares.) In our own tests, Switch Lite lasts 3 hours and 18 minutes on a single charge. bottom.

(Image credit: Future)

According to Nintendo, the battery life of the switch OLED and the base switch is theoretically the same, from four and a half to nine hours. The OLED screen will be larger, but it will also be more power efficient.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

However, this calculation depends on whether you are using a launch model switch (2017 or 2018) or an updated switch (late 2019 to present). In November 2019, Nintendo adopted a more efficient battery as the base model. This means that the new switch has a longer battery life than the old model. Fortunately, buying a new switch today guarantees a 2019 update.

In our own tests, the Switch OLED had a battery life of 5 hours, while the launch model base Switch had a battery life of 3 hours and 27 minutes. However, the 2019 update of the base switch improved in 4 hours and 40 minutes. So Switch OLED probably has the best battery life of the three systems. However, the exact play time can vary significantly depending on the game, screen brightness, volume, etc.

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite: Price

Another big difference between the three switch models is how Nintendo set their prices. Switch OLEDs are the most expensive at $ 350. Switch Lite is the cheapest at $ 200. The base switch is in the middle of $ 300.

The price difference is easy to explain. Switch OLEDs are the most feature-rich of the three devices and are the most costly. Similarly, Switch Lite cuts a lot of ballast for $ 200.

The only commitment is the base switch. At $ 300, given that OLED is a much better system with an additional $ 50, it’s definitely still quite expensive. (Overall, the Ethernet adapter alone costs $ 30).

Still, the base switch has recently been price cut in Europe. Perhaps North America will follow suit.

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite: Recommendations

The switch model you need to get depends on your budget and taste. If you’re comfortable with your money and need a full-featured switch, get a switch OLED. If you’re running out of money, or can’t imagine connecting your device to your TV, choose Switch Lite. I think Switch Lite is a pretty straightforward recommendation for toddlers, but tweens and teens will appreciate the versatility of the bass or OLED Switch.

Currently, there are no good use cases for base switches. For an additional $ 50, OLED is a pretty good product, especially the screen and kickstand, and the features of the two models are otherwise the same.

However, if the base switch is priced down (for example, $ 250), you’ll find your own niche. When you connect the Switch OLED to your TV, its screen, speakers, and kickstand become meaningless. Therefore, a cheaper bass switch makes a lot of sense if you want to play the switch primarily in docking mode.

However, until that happens, continue to use Switch OLED, or Switch Lite if you want to save money.

