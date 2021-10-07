Leaked images suggest that Google’s Pixel 6 Pro will feature 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 48MP 4x telecamera modules: Digital Photo Review





Google hasn’t yet announced details of its upcoming Pixel 6 smartphone lineup, but be aware of Google’s next-generation mobile devices, including camera arrays that are expected to be found on both large and small models due to recent leaks. Almost everything to do has become clear.

It’s been 12 days since the Pixel Fall Launch event, but it seems that there are few issues left due to many leaks such as images, rendering, and even technical reading of the pre-production unit. Evan Blass, who uses Evleaks in the mobile community, shared a cache of what looks like Google’s official image revealing the specs suggested in the previous leak.

Of these images, the Pixel 6 Pro has been confirmed to have a triple camera module consisting of one 50MP wide camera module, one 12MP ultra wide camera module, and one 48MP tele camera module. .. Based on previous rumors and technical readings, the main 50MP camera is equipped with Samsung 1 / 1.31 GN1 sensor, dual pixel autofocus (AF), 4-in-1 pixel binning, 1.2m pixel. Is expected. The 12MP UltraWide will be equipped with the Sonys IMX386 sensor, the 4x telephoto module is expected to be limited to the larger Pixel 6 Pro models, and will use the Sonys IMX586 image sensor.

Below is a hands-on video of the prototype Pixel 6 Pro unit released by Brandon Lee on the This is Tech Today YouTube channel.

Other camera-related specifications revealed in the leak include 4K video recording, 1080p30 recording with the front camera, and an updated image processing pipeline that is said to improve skin tone rendering. Apart from the camera, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available. It is equipped with Android 12. It is the first to feature Google’s Material You design language and an updated privacy dashboard to keep track of the information your apps and services request and use.

Below is a video overview of what you can expect from Android 12.

The Pixel 6 Pro is rumored to have a 6.67 120Hz curved AMOLED display, while the Pixel 6 has a 6.490Hz flat display. Both will come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, stereo speakers, and the only USB-C port for fast charging and transfer of data.

In terms of configuration, it’s rumored that the Pixel 6 comes with 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage options, and the Pixel 6 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The leaked pricing information suggests that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be sold in Europe for 649 and 899, respectively.

The high number of leaks suggests that most of this information is accurate, but we’re not sure until the October 19th Google Pixel Fall Launch event, which will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dpreview.com/news/8559081812/leaked-images-pixel-6-pro-will-have-50mp-wide-12mp-ultrawide-48mp-4x-tele-camera-modules The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos