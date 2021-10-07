Battlefield 2042 Specialist Fan Reaction: Many Battlefield 2042 Beta players want to get back their old generic soldiers





When Morgan got the beta version of Battlefield 2042, he remembered why he liked the series in the first place, but the beta reputation wasn’t always positive. The 2042’s new specialists (characters with their own gadgets to replace the old class system) are functionally interesting, but some players are who on the battlefield and what role each player actually plays. I find it difficult to determine if I am fulfilling.

Since Early Access to Beta began this week, Battlefield 2042’s official subreddit has received a lot of complaints about the role of specialists (how to get involved:). Some begging DICE to bring old generic Battlefield soldiers back into the past.

Reddit user Copter53 referred to specialist Falck, saying, “I love being beaten by a fat man with a machine gun and having five grandmas overtake me without reviving me.” A support unit with a pistol that fires a healing syringe. Despite the medical classification, it really only explains what Falk’s equipment does. It is still possible for Falk players to run around as snipers repairing vehicles with torch ramps.

how_to_fix_specialists_visuals_with_30min_of from r / Battlefield2042

Another common complaint is that it’s much harder to put together a team if you don’t know who is carrying what supplies. Does my teammate have a med kit, explosives, or ammo box?

r / battlefield 2042 the_real_problem_with_specialists

Knowing who is on which side of the fight is also a problem for some players.

“I was awkward in the playtest, so I wish I had a faction-specific skin,” said Reddit user Zeth_Aran. “I’ve noticed that I’m shooting and being shot by my teammates fairly consistently. Even if there’s a blue dot on the enemy’s head the moment I’m not looking for it, I’ll shoot first and ask. I will do it later. “

r / battlefield 2042 mckay_stabbing_mckay_while_mckay_is_looking_to

“I played as Mackay and turned the corner and witnessed an enemy Mackay shooting his friendly Mackay, where I got two free ones,” said Reddit user kmr220.

Community sentiment is not completely negative. As always, some of the battlefield fan base rolls with it and is willing to see if the changes keep things fresh.

“I don’t think this will be a problem because I know when the enemy will be the enemy because there are no blue dots on the enemy,” said Reddit user Mariosam100. “In BFV, everyone looks completely different on either side (unless you’re using a map of the Pacific Ocean) anyway, so it doesn’t matter if they look the same.”

The change to multiplayer in Battlefield was at least somewhat disruptive in most cases. (Don’t mention the time to kill a Battlefield player.) In Battlefield 5, player visibility was also an issue. YouTubers like Jack Frags lay down on a pile of books to bring out the impressive feat of stealth. DICE later released a patch that added highlights to the player. This makes it easy to see the player in a uniform-like shaded interior or environment.

One of the things Battlefield 2042 brought to the table is a fascinating portal mode not found in Battlefield in the past. This promises a level of match customization that fans will love if the regular multiplayer meta becomes too old or awkward. (Or I don’t like TTK.)

If you want to play this weekend, we’ll show you how to get Battlefield 2042 Beta.

