Google’s new Nest Renew service based on Uplight Inc’s technology.





Google’s new Nest Renew service enables enterprise smart thermostat users to play a more active role in the fight against climate change and is partly based on technology built by Boulder-based Uplight Inc. I did.

The Uplights software suite provides utilities with detailed data on how customers consume energy in their homes and businesses, providing a way to reduce basic power demand. It also provides a market for consumers to find rebates and transactions for energy-efficient appliances and electric vehicles.

Combining this software with Google’s smart thermostat and the new Nest Renew service, users can connect to their utilities to determine when the cheapest and cleanest energy is available.

While Google is entering the (clean energy) space, we have been working with energy providers to connect and bring them to Google Channel using some of the utility programs available through the upright platform. He also told Jennifer Kinney BizWest, Chief Innovation Officer of Upright. We have partnered with them to offer clean energy offers and programs from utilities so they can be implemented in Nest Renew applications.

Uplight counts major energy providers such as Xcel Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: XEL), ConEdison Inc. (NYSE: ED) and Duke Energy Inc. (NYSE: DUK) in its customer base of over 80 energy providers. ..

From the consumer’s point of view, according to Kinney, (Nest Renew customers) have access to features that exist from Google’s services, as well as additional offers that can add value from utilities. Utilities can leverage this channel to extend their clean energy goals.

Uplight and Nest, who have collaborated on past projects, have become natural partners due to the proximity of the companies. Google has long maintained an outpost for Nest developers in Boulder.

Kinney says it’s always nice to be able to work with a local partner. A significant number of Google partnerships come from connections here in Boulder.

Both Uplight and Google are expanding their local operations.

Earlier this year, Uplight signed a new funding deal from a block of investors who valued the company at $ 1.5 billion and began building a new headquarters on Pearl Street.

Nearby Google is about to move to its own new Pearl Street bargain after buying an office of about 125,000 square feet for $ 100 million on The Reve, a newly built multipurpose project on 30th Avenue and Pearl Street. increase.

In addition to Nest, local Google employees are involved in various business units such as gTech and Google Technical Services, Chrome, Google Maps, GSuite, payments, HR management, advertising product development and engineering. Within Google, another boulder business is a subsidiary and is a healthcare technology company, Verily Life Sciences.

