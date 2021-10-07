Procurement organizations can achieve breakthrough improvements by adopting digital technology





Miami and London-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Procurement organizations fully adopt digital transformation to reduce costs by 25%, procure ROI by 2.5 times, and other superior levels of efficiency and effectiveness. You can achieve a customer experience. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) Digital World Class Procurement Survey.

For decades, the Hackett Group’s benchmark has been the gold standard for most global companies to measure world-class performance in procurement and other business services. Today, as the impact of digital transformation grows, the Hackett Group is raising the bar even further with the transition to digital world-class measurement standards. Our new study details how advanced technology-powered organizations are achieving new levels of peak performance.

The result is impressive. But the conclusion is simple. Our research provides empirical evidence of the impact of digital transformation, Drr said. Over the years, companies have achieved world-class performance with gradual improvements, process optimizations, cost savings, and transaction effort reductions. However, new technologies allow many companies to fast forward to digital world-class operational and business value. You can also get many of these benefits by overlaying digital technology on your existing system rather than undertaking major infrastructure changes.

A public version of the survey, Digital World Class Procurement: Procurement New Heights in Peak Performance, is available free of charge at http://go.poweredbyhackett.com/procdigwc2106sm when registered. It contains over 30 metrics that detail the performance of digital world-class sourcing organizations. But here is a summary of the key findings:

Improving Efficiency Digital world-class sourcing organizations are demonstrating good operations in the form of increased efficiency. Today, despite high technology spending, it operates at 25% lower cost than regular sourcing organizations (peers) and 6% lower than traditional world-class sourcing organizations. For a $ 10 billion company, this represents a $ 6.9 million and $ 1.3 million procurement cost savings, respectively. Over the last decade, the cost gap between world-class and peers has narrowed slightly and further widened in 2021. Digital world-class sourcing organizations also employ full-time equivalents (FTEs), which are 33% less than their peers per billion dollars in revenue. The operational and compliance management FTE (57%) gap is even greater, enabling these processes to be delivered at 55% lower cost.

Enhanced Effectiveness Cost is not the only benefit of digital world class. These elite sourcing organizations can also offer greater business value in the form of higher quality services, better stakeholder involvement, supplier relationship management, and product innovation. Compared to other companies in the same industry, procurement ROI is 2.5 times higher and spending affected and managed by procurement is 25% higher. They have 70% more FTEs in strategic roles such as product development support and 15% more FTEs in partnership with suppliers. Technology plays a key role in achieving these results, with digital world-class sourcing organizations spending 20% ​​more on technology than their peers. We are also investing in new technologies such as smart automation, advanced analytics and collaboration tools to reduce labor costs.

Improving the Customer Experience The increased business value provided by digital world-class organizations extends to the experience of stakeholders who perform better than their peers when it comes to customer perception. Stakeholders are 85% more likely to be seen as taking a proactive approach to mitigate risk and 19% more likely to be considered important business partners. In addition, they are almost seven times more likely to be considered to have effective business knowledge skills.

The realization of six outstanding areas of technology is at the heart of digital world-class performance benefits. However, to fully unleash the potential of technology, major sourcing organizations are also focusing on five other important tools. Technology architecture; Operating model evolution; End-to-end process design and ownership. And talent. This study provides details on digital world-class performance in procurement in each of these areas. For example, in data and analytics, a pandemic has created a new urgency to improve procurement data management practices, and digital world-class procurement organizations are making great strides. Digital world-class procurement organizations are also at the forefront of architectural modernization and cloud migration. Finally, to focus on talent, major sourcing organizations continue to invest in their employees by increasing staff in more strategic areas. A highly skilled strategic workforce is at the core of digital world-class companies as advanced technology provides new tools to better serve stakeholders and suppliers. These roles require advanced analytical insights to facilitate insights, emotional intelligence, relationship management, innovation and direction of change, and a stronger understanding of business operations and the needs of stakeholders. ..

Digital World-Class Action Plans The Hackett Group study assesses current performance, maturity, and capabilities, identifies future capabilities for companies to advance their digital agenda, and moves towards digital world-class performance levels. It gives an overview of how to create a journey map to do. ..

The Digital World Class Procurement Organization is the organization that achieves the highest quartile performance in operational excellence and business value across a set of weighted metrics from Hackett Group’s comprehensive sourcing benchmarks. Digital World Class analytics are also designed to maximize the technology enablement of procurement operations and quantify achievable performance improvement opportunities by optimizing the procurement technology outlook. The Hackett Groups Digital World Class Procurement Survey is based on an analysis of recent benchmarks, performance studies, and the results of advisory and transformation efforts at hundreds of global companies.

About Hackett Group

Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an intellectual property-based strategic consulting firm and a leading enterprise benchmarking company for global enterprises, implementing major enterprise cloud applications, automating workflows and delivering digital world-class performance. It provides digital transformation such as analysis that enables it.

Major from unmatched IPs from approximately 20,000 benchmark surveys with world-leading companies, including 93% of the Dow Jones Industrial, 91% of the Fortune 100, 80% of the DAX 30, and 55% of the FTSE 100. Obtained through the benchmark platform. , Quantum Leap, and our Digital Transformation Platform (DTP) accelerate the implementation of best practices.

For more information on Hackett Groups, please contact us at www.thehackettgroup.com, info @ thehackettgroup.com, or (770) 225-3600.

Hackett Group, quadrant logo, World Class Defined and Enabled, and Digital World Class are Hackett Group registration marks.

Precautions regarding forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the revised Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and the revised Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Expect, Expect, Intention, Plan, Believe, Ask, Estimate, or Other Similar Phrases or Variations of Such Words, or Similar Present or Future Expected or Expected Occurrences or Results Statements that include, but are not limited to, expressions are intended to identify such a future. The statement you are looking for. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and results in which our actual results, performance, or outcomes are expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Includes, performance, or other factors that can cause significant differences from outcomes. .. Factors that may influence these forward-looking statements include Hackett’s ability to effectively sell digital transformation and other consulting services, and other potential offerings or developments in the future. Consulting and competition with technology companies, similar services, Hackett and its services, and other risks detailed in Hackett’s report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Hackett undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release or here.

