Facebook has invested millions of dollars in user-created metaverse, but it’s not here yet





Facebook is trying to expand the user-created metaverse with a new fund.

Facebook

Facebook plans to reinvent itself in Metaverse’s social network, the 3D social playspace. The company has created a new Metaverse business group and beta working environment for the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, but that hasn’t happened yet. What is the next step? It seems that they are trying to attract more money and more creators.

Prior to the Connect conference focused on Facebook developers at the end of the month, Facebook aimed to attract early adopters of Metaverse creative tools and create an unfinished Horizon performance space, games and world. , Has a newly announced $ 10 million creator fund. World app.

Get the CNET Daily News Newsletter

Catch up with the biggest news stories in minutes. Weekday delivery.

Formerly known as Facebook Horizon, Horizon Worlds looks like a creative playground that closely resembles existing popular social / metaverse spaces such as Altspace VR, VRChat, and Rec Room. But Horizon Worlds does that with the Facebook app hook-in. Facebook plans to fund creators through either open contests or application-based accelerators and funding programs.

These experiences are also aimed at having a payment structure that allows chips to be passed to performers, or microtransactions that are paid worldwide. “I personally want to be able to connect some of these strings across the entire family of Facebook apps. Here, not only Instagram and Facebook, but also the creators of Horizon. The whole economy exists and is tied to it. “Vivek Sharma, who used to belong to Facebook Gaming but now belongs to Facebook’s metaverse group, told me in a conversation about Zoom. Sharma thinks it’s the money she needs right now, but with the chips in the live stream as a source of income for future performers, and what Facebook wants to build next, suggesting admission and inexperienced payments, Horizon’s It points out where Metaverse can go.

But it’s not currently in Horizontal Worlds. In fact, the Facebook Creator Metaverse looks very similar to the rest of the social metaverse world in most cases, but it also has the benefits of in-app creation / coding tools. We have already experienced the Facebook Horizon demo in 2019 and 2020. The latest demo shows how the layout of the app has changed. There is a tabbed menu for browsing the world of different users and finding games to play. Like VR social spaces (Altspace VR, VRChat), Horizontal Worlds has portal doors that link to other spaces.

I tried a game called Shop Shop that finds the material and sends it to the suction tube. This reminds me of what I tried in Rec Room. I also saw the main world tour room of Horizon World. There are several community spaces there, and one creator, OcuLos 410, guided me when I jumped on the tram of a moving outdoor car. Another space is a user-created meditation room (Garden Gate Meditation by Flutt3r), where cartoon fish are swimming in a carp pond, and the creator’s voice can be played on demand to lead the session. I did. The third experience, straddling several large rooms, was a sort of escape room set up in a huge-sized house (another escape by Ashes2Ashes), where he flew around to find clues and narrative fragments.

I don’t think Horizon Worlds will be publicly available soon, but Facebook may start experimenting with concerts and events at Worlds with invitation links elsewhere. For now, Horizontal Worlds seems to have a limited amount of space depending on the number of people who can attend at one time, but like the Venues app for Facebook video events, Horizontal Worlds is a performance player. You may be aiming to become a live interactive hub. And even theater / game experience. All the signs are that the world continues to evolve slowly and slowly, with more people being granted access over time. But how and when?

There is also the biggest problem in Facebook’s week with a global outage and growing confidence in the company’s broader intent. Do people want their metaverse to live under Facebook or elsewhere?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/facebook-is-investing-millions-into-a-user-created-metaverse-but-its-not-here-yet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos