Expanding Horizon: New Funds to Support Creators





When we released the invitation-only beta of Holizons last year, we started building creator-friendly spaces in VR with best-in-class social world building tools. We have developed these tools over the past year and have improved them based on the feedback of their authors. These early creators have grown their social experience on the Horizon platform and are amazed at the imagination and creativity on display. Excited to do more to support them, starting today, we recognize the efforts of Horizon creators and are new to keep growing the community of creators and developers. The initiative has started.

As we continue to roll out Horizon in beta, we have announced a $ 10 million creator fund to encourage more people to build with us. And as we grew the social experience that is part of Horizon, we were rolling out a new name for this experience, Horizon Worlds. Next year, we will successfully distribute these funds in several different ways.

Community Competition: Later this year, we will launch a series of creator competitions to build the best world in Horizon and reward those who are using the tools we offer. Winners of 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be offered prizes of up to $ 10,000 and will soon share details of these contests. You can sign up here to be notified at the start of your first contest. Accelerator Program: Please continue with the Creator Accelerator Program. This is an application-based initiative designed to provide people with diverse backgrounds with an advanced crash course created by Horizontal Worlds. The Creator Accelerator Program provides people with the opportunity to acquire the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a professional environment, including sessions focused on building a more comprehensive world. To conclude the pilot class for this program, we have begun accepting applications for the Extended Creator Accelerator Program, which will start in early 2022 next month. Financing Developers: If you’re a developer, studio, or creator and partner with us for a funded opportunity to create a Holizon experience on a particular theme, you’ll have the following series: You can sign up to learn more about our theme.

Find out more about the creators who have built Horizontal Worlds using our tools so far.

