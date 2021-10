Nevada technology company demands withdrawal of “innovation zone” plan

Carson City, Nevada (AP) Nevada-based technology company asks Governor Steve Sisorak and state legislators to create a new semi-autonomous innovation zone to build a smart city and proposes to lawmakers I requested the withdrawal of. From consideration.

Blockchain, which owns most of the rural areas of Story County in northern Nevada, no longer plans to build a smart city in the desert east of Reno on Thursday, requiring Congress to continue to consider proposals on its investigative commission. Said not.

In a statement, the company’s spokeswoman Michelle Bash said he was grateful for the time and energy provided by the chairman and members of the Innovation Zone Joint Special Committee. Headquartered in Nevada, Blockchains will continue to develop blockchain-based digital platforms, build advanced technology business parks there, and expand relationships with like-minded companies and institutions in and around the United States. I’m excited about it. world.

Blockchain, with the support of Nevada’s most influential lobbyists and governors, has promised an investment of $ 1.25 billion and is an innovation zone for businesses that own at least 78 square miles (202 square kilometers) of land. Proposed to create a new jurisdiction called. The zone is governed by board members such as three county commissions, two of whom are first nominated by the company. They operate outside the jurisdiction of the local government and may eventually create a court system, impose taxes and make zoning decisions.

The proposal has sparked opposition from environmentalists, local government officials, and skeptics about the growing power of tech companies. Sisolac, who praised the idea in a January Governor’s speech, chose to reduce it to an investigation rather than introducing it for consideration at the State Capitol earlier this year.

They withdrew the need for legislative intervention, said Congressman PK O’Neill, who is sitting on the committee. I thought they had some very interesting suggestions that they wanted to work more in Story County.

Blockchains CEO Jeff Berns told The Associated Press in February that he needed some form of autonomy to try out new applications for blockchain technology, and instead became a global leader as Nevada became more widespread. I promised I could. Blockchain is a digital ledger that can record almost any transaction and is best known for facilitating cryptocurrency exchange.

Republican Senate Minority Leader James Settermeier, who represents the region where the company wanted to build a blockchain-centric city, wrote to the Commission and Governor earlier this week that the company would withdraw its proposal. Said sent. He said he assumed that it would be up to Congressman Teresa Benitetsumpson, chairman of the Joint Special Committee for Innovation Zones, to disband the study.

Benitez-Thompson did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

___

Sam Metz is a corps member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in the local newsroom to report on unreported issues.

