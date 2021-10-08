Microsoft has promised to actively investigate the right to repair





According to Grist and shareholder advocacy group As You Sow, Microsoft will facilitate device repairs and independent third parties will investigate the potential impact of making changes based on their findings by the end of 2022. I agreed. The agreement came after As You Sow filed a shareholder resolution calling on Microsoft to investigate the potential impact of making devices easier for consumers to repair. You Sow has withdrawn the resolution in return for making parts and documents available to repair shops renting official Microsoft service providers based on the findings of Microsoft’s investigation.

As You Sow calls Microsoft’s commitment an encouraging step, the value it maintains in terms of being just a step in what Microsoft actually did today is researched and used. It is said to guide product design and device expansion planning. A repair option, according to a statement emailed to The Verge by a Microsoft spokeswoman. The fact that the company is at least willing to do that is encouraging, and when it comes to repair rights, it’s more than any other big tech company has done. But without the details, it’s hard to say how big this will be.

Microsoft reportedly does not publish actual research

It is also unclear if the general public will get those details. According to Grist, Microsoft will need to post a summary of the survey by May 2022, but not the actual survey itself (citing concerns about corporate secrecy). That said, it’s easy to see if Microsoft is sticking to this, whether it will be easier to repair the Surface Pro or Xbox at a third-party store, or not.

Grist also cites the iFixits US Policy Directory, which evokes Microsoft lobbying. According to the US Public Interest Research Group (or US PIRG), Microsoft has been involved in lobbying against repair rights laws in Colorado and Washington. If such behavior persists, it will be difficult to give Microsoft props to any positive work Microsoft does for the right to repair.

iFixit calls Microsoft’s agreement a huge breakthrough

Despite the warning, the right to repair supporters considers this agreement a good thing. iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens called this a big breakthrough on Twitter, and in an email to The Verge, he wasn’t just talking about the long-standing repairability improvements of Surface Laptops. Said. PRIG’s right to repair the campaign manager also told The Verge that it was genuine, citing it as eccentric evidence of Microsoft’s right to repair. When significant changes are made, Microsoft has the potential to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to reducing the impact of its products on e-waste and emissions. For consumers to repair their devices.

