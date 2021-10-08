MadHive Raises Google Cloud Transactions to $ 100 Million With SADA Support





SADA Systems has signed a $ 100 million contract between an enterprise software company and Google Cloud, doubling the size of the original contract.

Google Cloud’s premier partner, SADA, has improved the way technology developer MadHive monetizes advertising through streaming media, signing a $ 50 million five-year deal with Google Cloud last year for $ 100. Helped to upgrade to. Tony Safoian, CEO of Los Angeles-based SADA, said he had one million contracts for six years.

For SADA, which ranks 137th in CRN’s 2021 Solution Provider 500, MadHive has become the largest customer in just a few years, proving that the solution provider is right to connect its wagon to Google Cloud, Safoian said. Told to.

“We feel that we are Mad Hive’s growth partners,” he said. “Google Cloud Platform can be the biggest expense, as it is for many clients. They are really betting their business on GCP.”

MadHive was founded when viewers began to shift away from traditional television streaming television, said Spencerpotts, president of a New York-based company.

“Local stations wanted to use IaaS to extend their reach to the market,” Potts told CRN. “They wanted a way to find new viewers on streaming TV and get ads on streaming TV platforms.”

Station Group is working with Mad Hive to build a streaming business, Potts said.

“We will show advertisers where the ads were placed, the number of people who visited the website, and other KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) built on MadHive,” he said. This allows the station to send reports to advertisers. Over the last three years, we have seen 100% growth each year. “

Madhive worked with SADA to sign the first $ 50 million deal with Google Cloud in July 2020, Potts said. It lasted three years when SADA helped MadHive deploy cutting-edge technologies such as AI and blockchain to place streaming ads on digital platforms.

“One year after the five-year contract, we have already renegotiated,” he said. “This was a five-year $ 50 million deal, but now it’s a six-year $ 100 million deal. This shows that Google is relying on technology promises and the business is growing. Can also reduce the recruitment of engineers. We have a very progressive type of communication. “

Madhive started Google as a small business about four years ago and is now considering spending $ 100 million on Google alone, Potts said.

“Google has made it possible to build the technology needed to show where ads are going.”

Madhive does all the streaming operations on Google Cloud, building his own engineers and his own intellectual property, Potts said. Meanwhile, SADA is constantly considering and evaluating new solutions that will emerge in the long run, he said.

“SADA offers value like any other great advisor,” he said. “They help us look around the corner and find new ways to help us build our business in the future. Whatever the business challenges we face, we Wants to help you navigate Google and make sure we have the best resources. “

According to Potts, SADA was a great partner in the relationship between MadHive and Google.

“They have a lot of in-house expertise that knows how to navigate on Google,” he said. “They help us look at Google’s roadmap and see where technology is heading. SADA also offers effective pricing and Google access.”

When SADA first started using MadHive, clients were most familiar with AWS, but Google invited a solution provider to MadHive to talk about the cloud.

“We helped prove what Google can do,” he said. “We showed how Google can provide the speed and efficiency to run an ad bid market. Google provides a 100ms delay on the network and responds to queries in less than a second. Was the only cloud that could offer. MadHive validates every transition over the blockchain. It requires a lot of performance. “

Re-negotiation of contracts with providers like Google will benefit clients like Madhive, Safoian said.

“Generally speaking, the greater the commitment of a customer, the better the terms of business,” he said. It is also very valuable because it provides cost consistency and allows you to better predict and model costs. And the conditions are fixed and comfortable for them. “

