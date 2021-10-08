Check out the free Tech Central of the Des Moines Public Library





Des Moines Public Library | Special for Registration

Edit movies, design and create personalized gifts, store family memories and more at TechCentral, a new innovation and maker lab in the Des Moines Public Library within the Central Library.

Located on the second floor of the library, this new space has several items and resources that you can use for free. These include:

Glowforge Laser Engraver: With the push of a button, you can cut or engrave your custom designs into dozens of different materials. Whether it’s the keychain company logo or a special gift for family and friends, this machine has a custom design and is engraved on everything from wood to leather to glass. Depending on the material used, it may cost some money.

Video / Photo Station: Use the Video / Photo Station to become a movie director. Create high quality photos and videos with 4K cameras, studio lighting and green screens. Then go to the video editing station to cut and edit the film.

Video Editing Station: Use Final Cut Pro to create the perfect movie. Final Cut Pro is a non-linear video editing program for everyone, from novice editors to news and film professionals. Adobe Premiere software is also available on Adobe Creation Station computers.

Adobe Creation Station: The entire Adobe Creative Suite is available for free, so nothing is disturbed except your imagination. The software includes 16 Adobe programs such as Illustrator, Photoshop, Premiere, Dreamweaver, and Audition.

Media Conversion Station: These tools allow you to convert old movies, audios, or photos to digital files that are easy to share. Great for old home movies, cassette tapes, old VCR collections and more.

Sewing Machines: Learn to sew or enhance your fabric project at our sewing machine station. The choice of threads, needles, scrap fabrics, thimbles, and machines is limited. You can bring other materials needed for the project.

How to use TECH CENTRAL

Tech Central is free to use by Des Moines Public Library cardholders. Reservations for most equipment can be made up to 2 weeks in advance, and carry-on reservations are subject to availability. Users over the age of 14 can book, but users under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The user must save their work through the flash drive before the appointment ends. You can bring a flash drive or buy it from the central library information desk for $ 5.

For more information, please visit dmpl.org/tech-central.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/2021/10/07/check-out-des-moines-public-librarys-free-tech-central/6042469001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos