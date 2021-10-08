Ireland’s position as a tax haven for technology companies such as Google, Facebook and Apple is ending





Ireland announced Thursday that it will join an international agreement that imposes a minimum tax of 15% on the interests of multinational corporations. This is a big change for many major US pharmaceutical companies and countries that are the European headquarters of technology companies such as Google, Apple and Facebook.

Ireland’s current increase from 12.5 percent to 15 percent may seem modest in itself. The so-called Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Comprehensive Framework Agreement, outlined in July, actually has two pillars aimed at helping to end tax avoidance and making international tax law fairer and more transparent. It is a plan of. The OECD estimates that a 15% tax rate will generate approximately $ 150 billion in global tax revenue annually, helping to stabilize the international tax system.

Ireland has signed an agreement prior to Friday’s meeting in the OECD between 140 countries negotiating the terms for several years. The plan requires global companies to pay taxes even if they don’t physically exist in the country where the product or service is sold, with revenues of 750 million (about $ 876 million). Applies to over multinational companies. For companies with revenues of less than 750 million, the 12.5% ​​tax rate remains valid in Ireland.

Over the past few decades, Ireland has served as a tax shelter for many large tech companies due to its low corporate tax rates. Companies typically create their own Irish subsidiary to license their intellectual property, which pays royalties. According to the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, about 800 US companies operate in Ireland and employ about 180,000 people. Apple opened its first factory in Ireland in 1980 and now employs approximately 6,000 people on its Cork campus. Facebook established its international headquarters in Dublin in 2008, and Google opened its European headquarters in Ireland in 2003.

Ireland’s Treasury Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a statement Thursday that the deal would address the tax challenges of digitization. Donohoe added that the company believes it will continue to choose to be headquartered in Ireland.

According to Donoho, Ireland remains competitive and is confident that it will remain an attractive and best-in-class place for multinationals to look to their investments. These multinationals support our economy with high-value work. At the same time, Ireland provides a stable platform and a long-standing track record of success for multinationals who choose to invest here.

If the OECD agreement advances, the provisions will come into effect in 2023.

