AutoTech Startup RoboTire Ends Series A Round





Breakthrough Detroit-based robotics and automation company gets support from discount tires

October 7, 2021

Detroit, October 7, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Detroit-based automotive robotics and automation startup RoboTire promises to revolutionize the tire industry today at $ 7.5 million led by Reinalt-Thomas Corporation Announced the end of the Series A investment round. , Discount Tire and America’s Tire, is the world’s largest independent tire retailer. Automotive Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, 640 Oxford Ventures, and a few angel investors participated in the round. Announced by Victor Darolfi, CEO and Founder of RoboTire.

RoboTire image

“This is a crucial moment for RoboTire and we are on the path to further transforming vehicle maintenance,” said Darolfi. “Our focus is to revolutionize the way tires are replaced. By working with the iconic automotive and tire industry leaders in discount tires, we need both speed and service as part of our daily lives. Consumers will have greater access to innovative technology. With this help from investors, know that this is the first shift on our long road to success. “

RoboTire’s patented system uses robots to change tires in a fraction of the time a human operator can reduce hours of experience to less than 15 minutes. Introducing this breakthrough manufacturing level automation to traditional auto repair shops will change the traditional financial and operational considerations used by fleet operators and automotive service providers for tire and wheel service. ..

Tom Williams, Chief Experience Officer for Discount Tires, said: “As customers continue to grow in their ability to meet customer expectations and reduced latency for their“ buy and book online ”experience, we have automation and enhancements that ensure a compelling, easy and secure experience for all our customers. Continue to pursue. “

Founded in 2018, RoboTire holds multiple patents and pending patents on automotive systems.

Will Mapes of RoboTire said: Chief Operating Officer. “We are excited to build and expand our business and teams in Detroit and Michigan, the heart of automotive engineering in the United States, with the help of our new partners.”

For more information, please visit robotire.com.

About RoboTire RoboTire is a robotics and automation solution that revolutionizes the way tires are replaced. Founded by CEO Victor Darolfi in October 2018, RoboTire provides a system that allows robots to change tires in a fraction of the time a human operator can reduce an hour’s experience to less than 15 minutes. I designed it. RoboTire is transforming the way fleet operators, dealers and independent service providers view tire and wheel services by innovating traditional technology. For more information on RoboTire, please visit robotire.com.

About Discount Tires Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Discount Tires is the world’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer. Founded by Bruce Halle in 1960, Discount Tires serves customers in more than 1,100 stores in 36 states. The company operates under the trade name Discount Tire Direct in most of the United States for discount tires, in parts of California for American tires, and in markets that are out of the reach of retailers. A state-of-the-art tool to help you take care of you, Treadwell is a unique online tire buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tire. Discount tires are a major sponsor of the 2nd Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, please visit discounttire.com.

