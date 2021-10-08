GroupM adds Google Marketing Cloud Consulting and Certified Sales Partner Practices for Accelerationa to Global Services





New York (October 7, 2021) WPP’s media investment group, GroupM, today announced that its established data and technology Google consultant and authorized sales partner Acceleration will join GroupM. This addition creates a comprehensive service that helps clients optimize and leverage Google technology in a complex ecosystem to enhance media performance and accelerate digital transformation.

Founded in 1999 and part of WPP since 2012, Acceleration employs highly trained specialists to bring together data, technology, people and processes, and media in a privacy-first world. Supports operational and performance improvements. Help GroupM and WPP clients harness the power of Google technology and act as a gateway for Google sales teams to access their deep expertise in marketing and cloud platform technology.

GroupM Global CEO Christian Juhl says that as campaigns become more and more performance-driven and audience-first plans become the norm, data and technology will increase their share of the drive for media performance. With the breadth and depth of Google’s technology solutions that provide a precision experience to billions of users, and an unmatched global scale, Acceleration brings GroupM and agency services and high-performance media programs to life. It seamlessly meets the evergreen goal of providing.

Through acceleration, GroupM and WPP clients can benefit from best-in-class Google technology consulting services such as strategy and transformation, technology and automation, data and analytics, and technology support and adoption.

Grant Keller, Global CEO of Accelerations, says he has done this for over 20 years and is working with Google at every stage and is familiar with the platform. The size of GroupMs gives you the opportunity to work with some of the world’s most progressive brands to accelerate the media modernization process and support your business growth. This is a privilege and very exciting. Google’s deep history of technology solutions means that by working together to drive the client’s business value, the client can benefit from a partner with 20 years of experience.

Previously operated as part of Wunderman Thompson, Accelerations expertise is accessible throughout WPP across the three launch markets of Scandinavia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The Acceleration team works with thousands of Google Authorized Sales Specialists across GroupM and its agencies.

Acceleration has been partnering with Google for over 20 years, and in 2019 GroupM became the industry’s first holding company to receive global certification as a Google marketing platform partner.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.groupm.com/newsroom/groupm-adds-a-dedicated-google-marketing-cloud-consulting-and-certified-sales-partner-practice-acceleration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos