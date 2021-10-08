



WLKY news at 6 o’clock. [LAUGHTER] — [APPLAUSE] RICK: STATE-OF-THARE-T Technology Center has opened in HOMESTEADNORTH. The lab will provide virtual reality equipment, ME3D printers, and Roboty TCSHANK in partnership with VERIZON. STENTSUD is like grader Ritchie Evan, who wants to be a GRAPCHI designer or a video game expert looking forward to using this lab. >> It can help us learn more about the world we live in toys. DA learns more about our technology and more about different subjects. These devices help you use a lot of things early on. Rick: THEERIZ VON’s innovative learning program provides technology and learning tools under a resource school. Since 2018, they

JCPS Opens New High-Tech Verizon Innovative Learning Lab

Updated: October 7, 2021 8:51 pm EDT

Students and teachers will have access to next-generation technology at Olmsted Academy North’s new Verizon Innovative Learning Lab. The lab will be equipped with extended virtual reality equipment, 3D printers, robotics, and artificial intelligence to provide students with experiential learning opportunities. “It’s a valuable partner for JCPS to tackle the digital divide in the community,” said Dr. Marty Pollio, director of JCPS. “This lab is an open space for students with research, exploration, and endless possibilities.” OlmstedAcademy North was the first to open a lab as part of Verizon’s national educational initiative, the Verizon Innovative Learning Program. Jefferson County Public School. The program is an important part of Citizen Verizon, a corporate responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social progress. Ritchie Evans, a sophomore in middle school, said the technology was already beneficial to him. “This lab helped me learn about coding and understanding algorithms,” he said. Verizon works with nonprofit partners to provide resource-poor schools across the United States with free technology, access, and innovative learning tools.

Louisville, Kentucky —

Students and teachers will have access to next-generation technology at Olmsted Academy North’s new Verizon Innovative Learning Lab.

The lab is equipped with augmented and virtual reality equipment, 3D printers, robotics, and artificial intelligence to provide students with experiential learning opportunities.

Dr. Marty Pollio, director of JCPS, said: “This lab is an open space for students with research, research, and endless possibilities.”

Olmsted Academy North is the first Jefferson County Public School building to open a lab as part of Verizon’s national educational initiative, the Verizon Innovative Learning Program.

This program is an important part of Citizen Verizon, a corporate responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social progress.

Ritchie Evans, a sophomore in middle school, said the technology was already beneficial to him.

“This lab helped me learn about coding and understanding algorithms,” he said.

Verizon works with nonprofit partners to provide resource-poor schools across the United States with free technology, access, and innovative learning tools.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wlky.com/article/jcps-opens-new-high-tech-verizon-innovative-learning-lab/37899445 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos