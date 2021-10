Google will stop serving ads for false alarms on climate change

Google said it wouldn’t show ads on YouTube videos or other content that fosters inaccurate claims about climate change.

This decision by the company’s advertising team means that websites and YouTube creators will not be able to earn advertising revenue via Google for content that contradicts established scientific consensus on the existence and causes of climate change. .. Also, you are not allowed to display ads promoting such views.

In recent years, we have been contacted directly as the number of advertising and publisher partners expressing concern about ads that appear or are advertised in parallel with inaccurate claims about climate change has increased.

The policy calls climate change hoaxes and fraud, denies the long-term trend of warming climates, and denies greenhouse gas emissions and human activity contributing to climate change. Applies to the content you want to do.

Google limits or limits advertising along with certain sensitive topics and events, such as firearm-related videos and content about tragic events. This is the first time Google has added a climate change denial to its list.

Facebook, Google’s main rival for digital advertising, doesn’t have a clear policy to ban ads that deny climate change.

Advertising agencies have begun to reassess their fossil fuel customer relationships, reflecting the shift from the tobacco business decades ago, in addition to not wanting to be associated with false information on climate change. rice field. Institutions such as Forsman & Bodenfors have signed a pledge that they will no longer work for oil and gas producers. There are growing calls for the industry to ban advertising on the streets of the city and sponsoring sports teams.

While Greenpeace USA and other environmental groups have consistently misrepresented the image that chevron appears to be climate-friendly and racially justice-oriented, its business operations are climate-polluting fossil fuels. Earlier this year, he filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission for being overwhelmingly dependent on. Exxon faces lawsuits from Democratic officials in several states for using advertising, among other things, to deceive consumers about climate change.

Publications such as the British Medical Journal, The Guardian, and Swedish publications Dagens Nyheter and Dagens ETC have restricted or stopped accepting fossil fuel ads. The New York Times bans oil and gas companies from sponsoring climate newsletters, climate summits, or the podcast The Daily, but the industry can advertise elsewhere.

