The federal government issues a secret keyword warrant for Google search history





(TNS) The U.S. government reportedly issues secret keyword warrants to people searching for specific phrases and names, which could unknowingly accidentally engage in major criminal investigations. It raises privacy concerns in addition to concerns for innocent Internet users. ..

Controversial practices that have been used in secret to search for criminals over the years were revealed in an unsealed court document cited by Forbes on Tuesday. So far, only a few such warrants have been published. The latest came from a 2019 survey in Wisconsin, where authorities were looking for a man accused of participating in minor abuse and sexual trafficking.

To hunt down the criminals, authorities gave Google information such as the IP address of the user who searched for the victim’s name, the account name, the cookie ID, the two spellings of the mother’s name, and the address for a specific 16 days of the same year. I asked you to provide it. She disappeared.

The tech giant provided the data to the authorities, but it’s not clear how many names were handed over.

The investigation was still active and the warrant was in an unsealed document obtained by Forbes. The Justice Department was not informed that it was public until they were asked to comment, but they refused to provide it.

Only two other keyword warrants were disclosed before the Forbes article.

In 2020, authorities turned to Google again and requested information about who was looking up the addresses of the arson victims. The victims of the arson were also witnesses to the government’s extortion against singer R. Kelly. Another detail revealed in 2017 that a Minnesota judge approved a warrant asking Google to provide information about who searched for the name of a fraud victim in the city of Edina where the crime occurred. bottom.

Forbes was also able to identify a third unreported warrant filed in the Northern California area last December.

Jennifer Granic, a surveillance and cybersecurity adviser to the American Civil Liberties Union, told Forbes that by traversing Google’s search history database, police thought at some point in the past for some reason. You can identify people based on what they may have been.

This previously impossible approach threatens the interests of the First Amendment, which inevitably wipes out innocent people, especially if the keyword terms are not unique and the time frame is inaccurate. To make matters worse, she added that police are now doing this in secret, isolating practices from public debate and regulation.

Following Forbes’ report, Jennifer Lynch, director of surveillance proceedings at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, identified three other warrants issued during an investigation into the 2018 Austin series of bombings, killing two people. They requested several different addresses and personal Google account information that investigated several terms related to bomb production, such as low explosives and pipe bombs.

Similar orders were offered to their respective search engines by Microsoft and Yahoo.

That information remains sealed as to what data the tech company provided to the investigators.

2021 New York Daily News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

