A 17-year-old coder found a way to unlink a Facebook account from an Oculus Quest 2 headset





Earlier this week, a major outage caused Facebook and related services to go down most of the day. Those who wanted to use Oculus Quest 2 had to put the VR adventure on hold because they had to log in to their Facebook account to use the headset or access the Oculus Store while it was down. If Facebook is down, the headset will be a $ 300 sci-fi prop.

Some people (including myself) are always looking for ways to get around the quest’s Facebook requirements in such cases. That way, you can still use your headset even if you delete your Facebook account. Enter a 17 year old coder who has created an interesting way to get around the requirement.

Oculess is a sideloadable tool that unlinks your Facebook account from your Quest 2 VR headset (thanks to UploadVR for finding this). To sideload something in Quest 2, you need access to developer mode on your device. This requires a phone number or payment details (not charged) for confirmation by Facebook.

Once it’s set, it’s the last time you have to deal with Facebook on your headset. From here, you can sideload your app from a location like SideQuest VR. SideQuestVR does not require you to have a Facebook account to use and access. Importantly, hand tracking is unaffected, so you should be able to play your favorite VR games such as Half-Life Alyx without any problems.

There are drawbacks to completely throwing Facebook out of your headset. There are some features that simply cannot be used, such as:

Oculus Store Oculus Browser OculusTVCasting Specific app downloaded from Oculus Store due to entitlement issues All social media features on Facebook

Thankfully, the author of Oculess has posted a list of sideloadable alternative software that bridges the gap between these features.

Given people’s feelings about Facebook these days, it’s no wonder that some VR gamers want a way to play with nothing to do with social media giants.

If you want to try it for yourself, you can download Oculess here. As the creator of the tool, Bastian also has a helpful video tutorial that walks you through the process.

