Google Fiber announces plans to wire more single-family homes in Atlanta





Ponce City Market Google Fiber Space (File)

When Google Fiber announced in 2015 that it would introduce high-speed Internet to Metro Atlanta, it received enthusiastic welcome from both city leaders and potential customers seeking better service.

Workers got down into the city to connect fiber optic cables to apartments and condominiums, and a prominent office was opened in Ponce City Market, but due to the surge in costs to connect cables to single-family homes, Google announced around the end of 2017. Deployment has been paused.

until now.

On Thursday, Google Fiber announced on its website that it has recently begun aggressively expanding its network in single-family residential areas.

Google Fiber said it will continue to expand its presence in apartments (sometimes even encouraging real estate owners and managers to contact), but construction workers will network in more parts of Atlanta. I was very excited to build it.

Officials said they have already wired a significant number of single-family homes from Sweet Auburn to Garden Hills.

Once these builds are complete, construction work will move north across the city. Keep an eye out for door hangers in your neighborhood or sign up for our email list for updates on our activities in Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

Colin Kelly has been an Atlanta Intown editor for 20 years and a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years.

