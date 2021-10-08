Far Cry 6 Review: Come to Crazy Action and Ignore the Story





Ubisoft

I’ve played every entry in the Far Cry series dating back to 2004.

Why? Not because of the crazy playground violence or the open world, but because the characters were very interesting. The former adversaries Vaas (Far Cry 3) and Joseph Seed (Far Cry 5) were so fascinating that they couldn’t resist playing just to see what happened next. The cast of Far Cry 6 brought star power, and game tycoon Anton Castillo, voiced by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, is just as the best characters in the franchise have historically had. I can’t push the story forward.

It’s not all bust. Far Cry 6 adds a series of improvements to its core game to easily deliver the most enjoyable gameplay experience in the series. When I jumped into Far Cry 6, I quickly realized how streamlined it was compared to previous games. One of the biggest complaints about Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and other Ubisoft titles is the similar user interface and quests. There is always a set of points on the map to discover to “unlock” the rest of the map. That’s not the case with Far Cry 6. From the beginning, you can run, drive, and fly wherever you like. It deals with the consequences of not being where it should be, but it makes the game world feel more organic and free.

The section of Yara, a fictional Caribbean island in Far Cry 6, similar to Cuba, has indicators of what the level should be, as the higher the level, the stronger the enemy. If you try to dive into the level 10 part of the island when you only have level 2, be prepared to see the tanks appear and be blown away. I like this way of exploring the map much more than being forced to find points to magically discover the island like in previous Far Cry games.

Yarra has a lot to do. There are main story missions, side missions, treasure hunts, checkpoints, supply drops, ambush, missile bases and you can overrun. Far Cry invites you to procrastinate, as you are often attracted to treasure hunts and side quests on your way to story missions. There are also lots of collectibles, puzzles to understand, and vehicles to steal.

Far Cry 6 has a wealth of weapons. In addition to typical guns such as the AK-47 assault rifle, Spas-12 automatic shotgun, and SVD sniper rifle, there are unique guns with unique perks. Some revolver weapons are only available by collecting uranium in high tech. My favorite is the Pyrotechno, which is strong enough to launch fireworks and defeat tanks.

Supremo is another fun weapon type. A backpack that can do damage and provide other benefits. Exterminators are the first to be available and will launch several rockets at the location where the crosshairs were trained. Far Cry 6 offers the best selection of weapons in the series to date.

Supremo backpack.

Ubisoft

There are also many cars. Many are in the style of classic cars of the 40’s and 50’s found in Cuba, but there are plenty of other combat-ready vehicles. Each can be decorated with a machine gun and bumper, which can hit or turn over other cars. You can also buy helicopters, planes and boats to conquer land, sea and air.

In other words, Far Cry 6 is actually improving the franchise formula by making exploration and combat more satisfying. The problem is that the characters and plots are either too unnatural or, worse, too boring to seduce you through a 25-hour campaign.

Dani Rojas is the protagonist of Far Cry 6, and he or she will become a legendary guerrilla fighter from anyone trying to leave his native Yarra, depending on his first choice.

The “guerrilla” part is the key. Every character in the game uses the word over and over again. They will tell you how great guerrillas they are, talk about guerrilla thinking, and tell you to think like guerrillas. The word is so used that it loses all its meaning. With Far Cry 6 stuck to this one-dimensional notebook, it’s hard to invest in characters and settings.

Persuading you to join the cause The characters you meet also have no compelling reason to do so. In one example, Dani needs to persuade these legendary guerrillas who fought for freedom in 1967. The game was trying to talk about rebels fighting for freedom, but the execution was like I didn’t care about the outcome.

Then we come to the villain Anton Castillo. As a fan of Breaking Bad, I was thrilled that Giancarlo Esposito began to play the role of dictator. But his time on the screen is largely in his footsteps to his son Diego, except for some typical monopoly on how he must take power for the country to prosper. Spent to persuade you to follow. I didn’t feel like I was taking on the evil dictator, and I saw my father trying to make his son love him. I don’t think he’s playing 4D chess and is always one step ahead of the menacing dark forces. He talks about big games but doesn’t show them.

A relatively weak adversary, Dani needed to carry more of the weight of the story. it’s not. Dani talks a lot more than a typical Far Cry hero to date, but the “smart ass with a golden heart” character doesn’t make much sense.

And that essentially prevents Far Cry 6 from being a great experience. Those who buy Far Cry titles for crazy action have a hell of time, but anyone who wants to feel something while the story is going on will be disappointed.

