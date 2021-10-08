Nevada technology company demands withdrawal of “innovation zone” plan





Carson City, Nevada (AP) A company that asked Nevada to set up its own municipality on vast desert lands could turn Nevada into an emerging global hub, they said ly. There are no plans to build a smart city anymore. technology.

Blockchains, a Nevada-based technology company, has worked with state legislators for months to create a new semi-autonomous jurisdiction called the Innovation Zone. There, companies developing new technologies could experiment without the oversight of local county authorities. They proposed a zone governed by board members such as three county commissions. Two of them were initially nominated by the company. They can create their own court system, impose taxes and make zoning decisions.

The company said Thursday that it had abandoned the plan and would not join a research committee organized by the state legislature to consider the idea.

In a statement, the company’s spokeswoman Michelle Bash said he was grateful for the time and energy provided by the chairman and members of the Innovation Zone Joint Special Committee. Headquartered in Nevada, Blockchains will continue to develop blockchain-based digital platforms, build advanced technology business parks there, and expand relationships with like-minded companies and institutions in and around the United States. I’m excited about it. world.

The Innovation Zone, with the support of Nevada’s most influential lobbyists and Governor Steve Sisorak, opposes the growing power of environmentalists, locals, county authorities and tech companies. Caused. Praising the idea in a January Governor’s speech, Sisorak chose to reduce the proposal to an investigation rather than presenting it for consideration at the State Capitol earlier this year.

Story County has long argued that it would work with the company on development proposals, although it called blockchain proposal separatists governing. In a letter sent to Sisorak last week, CEO Blockchains offered another account, saying county officials had rejected the company’s plans altogether in 2018.

In a letter provided by the Governor’s Office to the Associated Press, Mr Burns said he was disappointed that the proposal did not gain sufficient traction. He cannot seduce investors or promise to build their city without state support, and the governor plans after his first comment in support of the effort. I was angry that I didn’t do anything more to help.

Economic diversification remains a priority for me. Mr. Sisorak said Thursday that he was disappointed that Jeff (Burns) and blockchain chose to go in the other direction.

Burns told The Associated Press in February that it needed some form of autonomy to experiment with new applications in blockchain technology, and instead could become a global leader as Nevada became more widespread. I promised I could. Blockchain is a digital ledger that can record almost any transaction and is best known for facilitating cryptocurrency exchange.

The company said it was no longer planning to build a smart city, but lawmakers said they wanted to work with local governments through traditional channels.

They withdrew the need for legislative intervention, said Congressman PK O’Neill, who is sitting on the committee. I thought they had some very interesting suggestions that they wanted to work more in Story County.

Republican Senate Minority Leader James Settermeier, who represents the region where the company wanted to build a blockchain-centric city, wrote to the Commission and Governor earlier this week that the company would withdraw its proposal. Said sent. He said he assumed that it would be up to Congressman Teresa Benitetsumpson, chairman of the Joint Special Committee for Innovation Zones, to disband the study.

Benitez-Thompson did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

___

Sam Metz is a corps member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in the local newsroom to report on unreported issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/a84007f8d5894a8411e915f3eab2c5e5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos