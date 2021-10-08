Buy It Direct Group Robot TV Recycling Plant Starts — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Buy It Direct Group, an online retailer, has opened a new robot TV recycling plant.

Based in Eland, West Yorkshire, it will process one million screens next year and claims to be the UK’s largest TV and screen recycler.

CEO Nick Grin said in a LinkedIn post that he’s incorporating old TVs and laptops (anything that has a screen) from Congressional tips, customers, or what they’ve collected from their customers. ..

We use a (expensive!) Robot to cut out the screen and use an advanced process to separate all reusable plastics and metals. It is a modern urban mine.

He added: Great work by Craig Thompson (CEO of areera Intelligent Screen Recycling) who came up with the idea earlier this year.

I loved Craig’s destructive concept. He proposed something radically new, far from the way it is recycled in the UK. In just nine months, this amazing technical operation was launched, disrupting the industry.

This is one of the rare win-win-win situations. Hire and train staff, save the planet and build sustainable, unique and profitable businesses.

New warehouse

Earlier this year, Buy It Direct Group signed a contract for a new warehouse at EMDC near East Midlands Airport, a 525,000-square-foot facility.

Glynne commented that this 18-meter-high, well-equipped building will provide approximately 90,000 additional pallet spaces for some appliances, bathroom products, and furniture.

This location is perfect for us as it is close to the Mansfield warehouse and allows existing operations teams to manage the new site. It also has an ideal base for strengthening your two-person delivery network.

We manage the project ourselves and have ordered all the kits needed for the fitout so we can start shipping by the end of the summer.

Grin concludes: According to our growth forecast, this hut will fill up within four years, while there is extra space to provide picks, packs and shipping services to third parties for at least the next three years. Oversized product.

