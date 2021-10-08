Harvey Hodd, Founder and CEO of Blueprint — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH knows more about Blueprint, a conversational CRM platform for online merchants. RTIH: Tell us about yourself and the blueprint

HH: My names are Harvey Hod and Im. A former professional soccer player has become the founder and CEO of a tech startup.

I created a blueprint with co-founder and childhood friend Rory Jeffries, revolutionizing the way e-commerce brands grow their businesses.

This is the world’s first SMS and WhatsApp platform that enhances retention of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) e-commerce stores. Launched in early 2021, we are a venture-backed B2B SaaS business that currently serves hundreds of customers in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Blueprints help Shopify merchants build better retention and lifetime value (LTV) from existing customers using two-way conversational messaging sent via SMS and Whatsapp.

Allows flexible subscriber management, reduces subscription churn, intelligent replenishment, cross-selling, facilitates multiple repeat purchases, and generates audience feedback loops to build sticky customers.

Since its launch last year, the brand’s retained revenue has exceeded $ 1 million and its customer base has grown 50% month-on-month.

We serve some of the world’s top e-commerce brands, including Daring Foods, Rise Brewing, Dash Drinks, Misfits Health, Days Brewing, Candy Kittens and Wild Nutrition.

RTIH: What was the inspiration behind the establishment of the company?

HH: I and Rory are serial entrepreneurs in the field of e-commerce.

While growing the beverage brand Matcha Works, our previous business, we faced the problems faced by many DTC stores. In other words, it was difficult for customers who ordered once to return to buy many times.

We couldn’t find a technical solution that would help us build real relationships with our large customer base, ask what our customers think about our products, and ultimately increase their retained revenue.

So we did what a silly startup did-we were improvised. I started sending text messages directly to customers using a clumsy burner phone. Our audience was receptive and we were able to engage in some invaluable back-and-forth conversations.

Over time, we’ve seen not only a better understanding of buyers, but also the increasing LTV of the customer cohort with which we talked.

That’s when the light bulb goes out in our heads.

Water has run into an SMS-based solution to the retention issues faced by many e-commerce brands like us. We have decided that the e-commerce industry needs to fundamentally rethink how it builds long-term customer relationships and sustains revenue. The rest is history.

