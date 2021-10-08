Yakuza’s Toshihiro Nagoshi and Daisuke Sato Are Leaving Sega





Image: Sega / Kotaku

It was first rumored in August, but is now confirmed. Toshihiro Nagoshi, creator of the Yakuza series, leaves both the studio for a long time with Sega and his own dragon. Also, longtime series director and producer Daisuke Sato has joined him outside the door.

Both pairs posted a message on the studio’s official website announcing their departure. Nagosis says:

As he left Sega, Lim also resigned as the head of Hong Studio. We thank our fans for supporting us and the Yakuza series over the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Thanks to what I’ve learned from many around me, I’m sticking and I’m here now. It is the credit of a colleague who helped me to improve the idea of ​​continuously pushing the limits.

Starting today, the studio has been born for a long time with a new dragon that will continue the series. It’s unclear what they will produce, but we believe the new generation will further strengthen the foundation we have built over the years and bring great games to the world. To achieve that, they also need to continue learning, challenge themselves, and grow. We look forward to your continued support of the studio.

Once again, I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for your support. Stay tuned for many new beginnings!

While Saito is reading:

Thank you for your patronage of Hong Studio.

Personally, I would like to take this opportunity to let you know that I will leave Sega and take another path. In the future, series producer Yokoyama will be appointed as the studio leader, and producer Sakamoto and director Horii will be the core leaders of the studio.

I have been involved in the development of the yakuza from the beginning, and Ryu has been in charge of Hong Studio for nine years, so I feel a strong attachment. It’s sad to leave the ups and downs and colleagues, but Ryu Gahong Studio has grown into a powerful organization 10 years after its birth.

I think the studio has the power not only to continue the Yakuza series, but also to take over that momentum. The talented staff in the studio are very capable of achieving this, so you can take care of them with confidence.

I am deeply grateful to have been involved in the 15-year series. We would like to thank the fans who supported us, the staff who raised the Yakuza series, and everyone. In the industry that somehow touched the Yakuza series.

I am looking forward to seeing the new title, and Ryu will continue to support Hong Studio as a fan this time as well.

I hope that all the fans will continue to support the new dragon rising studio. Again, thank you for your support over the years.

G / O media may receive fees

In some clear and obvious ways, this is a blow to both the studio and the future of the series. Yakuza is Nagoshi, Nagoshi is Yakuza, and he has retreated from the frontline development of the series in recent years, but the game wouldn’t be here without him.

Saito, on the other hand, also played a major role in the development of the series, serving as the director of Yakuza 3 and the producer from Yakuza Kiwami to Judgment.

Still, the studio wisely made a long post by Masayoshi Yokoyama, the new director of Ryu Ga Gotokus, before the announcement of both departures.

Ryu Ga Gotokus’ predecessor has inherited that belief and know-how to all staff. You can witness it in the recently released Lost Judgment and see it in the next yakuza sequel: Continue the Kasuga story like a dragon.

This game is currently being developed by producer Sakamoto and directors Horii, Ito and Mitake. I myself am talking with Mr. Takeuchi and Mr. Furuta.

Six months and a year from now, I would like to show you the new Ryu Ga Gotoku title by the new Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. This is different but the same, and something that stimulates this sensation is what we are waiting for. For you. I would like to seriously continue my life as a game creator.

Well, please give me half a year, one year is too long.

