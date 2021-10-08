Far Cry 6: All 7 Amigos and how to get them





The companions aren’t new to the Far Cry series, but Far Cry 6 has replaced them with Amigo. Amigo is an animal companion that can help you chase you and defeat Anton Castillo’s army. Each Amigo has its own purpose and can be upgraded with special abilities that make it even more useful in and out of combat. From adorable chorizo ​​to deadly guapo, there is Amigo that everyone can enjoy. Here are all seven Far Cry 6 Amigos and how to get them.

All Amigo in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 has a total of 7 Amigos. You can unlock 5 in normal gameplay, but the last 2 are only available by purchasing the DLC pack. All Far Cry 6 Amigos are:

Guapo Chorizo ​​Chicharron Boom Boom Ortho K-9000 Champagne How to unlock Guapo

Guapo is the first Amigo to unlock in Far Cry 6, and you can’t miss him. In one of the first missions of the game, you will meet a man named Juan Cortez. Guapo is with him, and after your first mission is together, Guapo will be added to your Amigo list in favor of you.

He is a combat Amigo who bites his enemies with commands. He also has the ability to self-recover when he goes down. Guapo can be upgraded with the following features:

Body Regulation: Automatically restores health during combat. Cornered Beast: Gains damage resistance when health is less than 50%. Reptile Metabolism: Guapo’s self-revival restores 90% of his health.How to unlock Chorizo

Chorizo ​​has been widely featured in game marketing for good reason. After completing the “Meet the Monteros” mission, you can unlock him with Montero Farm. Find him in his kennel and complete “Who’s A Good Boy?” Mission to unlock him as Amigo.

This adorable little puppy is a stealth amigo, perfect for anyone who likes to do things quietly with a bow. He can distract the enemy for you and dig resources out of the ground. Chorizo ​​can be upgraded with the following abilities:

Bloodhound: Chorizo ​​tags nearby crafting materials. Yes, you can: Scratch the chorizo ​​to regain strength. Keen Senses: Chorizo ​​occasionally digs some resources out of the ground.Boom How to unlock the boom

Boom Boom is an ally who has returned from Far Cry 5. In the battle with Joseph Seed in Montana, his friends called him Boomers. Now he goes through a boom boom. After completing the first mission in Maximas Matanzas, you can unlock it by completing a “boom or bust” side mission in Madrugada.

Boom Boom is stealth Amigo, he focuses more on practicality than other animals. He can plunder the enemy for you and finally mark the enemy for you. Boom Boom can be upgraded with the following features:

Pointer: Use the boom boom to mark the location of enemy troops and animals. Expert Tracker: Boom Boom allows you to tag enemies from a distance. Thick coat: Increases the maximum health of the boom boom.How to unlock Chicharron

Introduced in Far Cry 6’s TV spot, Chicharron is a deadly ondori with a matching attitude. You can add him to your roster by visiting El Este and completing the “Man’s Best Enemy” quest, which unlocks you when you complete the Introductory missions for The Legends of ’67 and La Moral.

Despite his small stature, Chicharron is one of the most aggressive combat Amigos in the game. Like Guapo, he can attack enemies with commands, but he can attack from far away. Chicharron can be upgraded with the following abilities:

Roid Rage: When health drops below 70%, it attacks faster and deals double damage. Angrier Bird: Chicharrn’s jumping attack kills enemies to the ground. Chicken Feet: During Roid Rage, Chicharrn has a chance to dodge attacks. How to unlock Oluso

Ortho is the most difficult Amigo to unlock in Far Cry 6. To unlock Ortho, you need to get all three Triadarelics and return them to Orwa Cave. Then unlock Oluso with some additional rewards.

Ortho is Stealth Amigo. Unlike other stealth Amigos that only distract enemies, Ortho can quietly attack and kill unaware enemies. Oluso can be upgraded with the following features:

Good luck with Mimo Abosi: Oluso is more likely to succeed in stealth takedown during combat. Rage Of Ida: A successful takedown with Oluso will allow nearby enemies to escape. Mist of Ok: Orthos are surrounded by smoke when their health drops below 50%, are less vulnerable to damage, harder to find, and recover faster. How to unlock the K-9000

The K-9000 is the first of two DLC Amigos currently available on Far Cry 6. To get him, you need to purchase the Blood Dragon Set included in the Gold and Ultimate editions of the game. If you own a DLC, the DLC will be automatically added to your Amigos list when the game introduction is complete.

The K-9000 is a combat Amigo that can do a lot of damage thanks to its sturdy metal exterior. The K-9000 can be upgraded with the following features:

Enhance: The K-9000 can tag turrets, security cameras, trip wires, and alarms. Enhanced !!!: Attacks on tagged enemies do more damage. Termination Protocol: The K-9000 explodes when it dies, dealing AoE damage.How to unlock champagne

Champagne is Far Cry 6’s second DLC Amigo. She will be unlocked by purchasing the Vice Pack included in the Ultimate Edition of the game. If you have the Ultimate Edition, clearing the Far Cry 6 intro will automatically add champagne to your Amigo roster.

Champagne is a stealth amigo that plays a very similar role to ortho and can quietly defeat enemies. However, she has the additional bonus of automatically looting Yalampeso from all the enemies she kills. Champagne can be upgraded with the following abilities:

Good greed: Champagne is more likely to succeed in enemy takedowns the more pesos it has. Status Symbol: Champagne automatically plunders enemies after killing them in a silent takedown. Sonic Snarl: If your champagne is damaged, unleash a powerful roar and defeat nearby enemies to escape safely.

Far Cry 6 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

