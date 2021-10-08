The key to technological progress in combating modern problems, says NATO Secretary General





Innovation is a key element of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) plan to combat new threats, NATO Secretary General Jens Stortenberg said at an event on October 5.

The event, entitled NATO in a highly competitive world, was hosted by the Walsh School of Foreign Affairs and the Brookings Institution, a non-profit public policy organization. Stoltenberg, who served as Norwegian Prime Minister for two terms, talked about NATO’s new technology program to combat the growing security threat. The conversation was moderated by Dr. Michael Oanlon, Director of Foreign Policy Research at the Brookings Institution and Adjunct Professor at the Georgetowns Security Research Center.

NATO | NATO’s new technology program is the key to combating security threats, NATO Secretary General Jens Stortenberg said at an October 5 event held by the Walsh Foreign School and the Brookings Institution. Said in.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO is at a critical point in the face of new security threats.

We are at a crucial moment for shared security in the face of a more dangerous and competitive world. Russia is more aggressive abroad and more oppressive at home. At this event, Stortenberg insists that China will use its economic and military power to control its own people, force other nations, and control its global supply chain, critical infrastructure and other assets. Said that. We are also faced with more frequent and advanced cyber attacks, persistent terrorist threats, and the security implications of climate change.

NATO was formed in 1949 as a military alliance between 12 countries in North America and Western Europe to provide collective security to the Soviet Union. Since then, it has expanded to include 30 Member States and, according to its website, aims to guarantee the freedom and security of Member States through political and military means.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO members are increasing military spending and developing technical solutions through civilian partnerships to adapt to the challenges of the 21st century. This is a roadmap for the next decade that prepares organizations to combat predicted threats. DIANA provides space for private and military organizations to work together in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology to secure NATO’s technological advantage over security threats.

In addition to DIANA’s cyber program portion, NATO has also developed aggressive cyber technologies to combat cyber threats from non-state actors such as the terrorist organization ISIS, also known as DAESH, according to Stoltenberg.

We have also developed what is called the National Cyber ​​Effect, which is actually an aggressive cyber. NATO allies have used them against ISIS or DAESH to shut down cyber networks as part of the fight against ISIS. Therefore, we exercise, train and share best practices. According to Stoltenberg, maintaining the most successful and strongest alliance in history requires maintaining an advantage in the cyber domain.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO also prioritizes strengthening cooperation with non-Atlantic allies to address future needs.

By deepening cooperation with like-minded countries and organizations, including the Asia-Pacific region, Stoltenberg said he is strengthening to uphold a rules-based international order. For the first time in our history, we put climate change and security at the heart of NATO’s agenda.

NATO allies in the Asia-Pacific region include Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand. The four Pacific countries participated in the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting for the first time in December 2020. At the meeting, the two countries discussed the rise of China, a persistent concern during his tenure with the organization, Stoltenberg.

According to Stoltenberg, multilateral alliances like NATO allow member states to effectively confront obstacles.

None of us can face these challenges alone. No country, no continent, no rich continent. Neither America nor Europe is alone. But at NATO we are not alone. Together, we represent 30 countries, 1 billion people, half of the world’s economic and military power, and are adapting to a more uncertain world, according to Stortemberg.

According to Stoltenberg, the future of global security is unpredictable, but a multilateral approach strengthens its ability to remain responsive to urgent threats.

I don’t know what the next crisis will be. But we know it’s safer to stand together no matter what happens, Stoltenberg said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehoya.com/technological-advancements-key-to-combating-modern-issues-nato-secretary-general-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos