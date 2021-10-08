The best Apex Legends streamer to watch on Twitch





Apex Legends has been one of the most watched game categories on Twitch since its release.

With thousands of different creators streaming Apex, it can be difficult to determine who is worth watching. Many provide potential viewers with tips and tricks to improve gameplay, while others provide family-like communities or simply high-level gameplay for viewers to enjoy. ..

That said, here are some of the top Apex streamers.

iitzTimmy

In August, 21-year-old iitz Timmy decided to do a Bronze to Predator challenge in one Twitch stream. After 54 hours, he was completely burned out and succeeded. However, despite being exhausted, he was able to reach his goal and maintain a high level of gameplay throughout the stream.

Timmy played Pathfinder most of the time. Legends are no longer considered meta, but they can be effective if played correctly. Timmy had nearly 150,000 simultaneous viewers at the peak of the streaming marathon. This is a testament to his in-game ability and dedication to Apex Legends. Timmy currently has 1.2 million Twitch followers, a must-see for Apex fans.

Lulu Lovely

Lululovely is a 27-year-old Apex player with a contract with NRG. Her stream is consistently cold and focused on gameplay. Lulu also has a cute dog that sometimes appears in her stream. Lulu is known for playing caustics, but she has succumbed to any legend and has recently played many donkeys and fuses.

In terms of content, she is known for having alt accounts with interesting names such as inceldestroyer69. She is also known for wearing a hoodie on the stream and has a chat favorite with the word hentai. Lulu is often a solo cue, has an independent playstyle, and usually runs the R-99 with a shotgun. She currently has 1.1 million followers on Twitch.

access

Acesu, who signed with Team NRG, is known for his humble personality and eboy’s aesthetics. He often wears earrings and pulls them apart fairly well. Acesus fans find him realistic and friendly.

As a gamer, Acesu is highly competitive and is widely considered to be the Amer of the divine layer. He is a beast with Wingman and takes longer to read his chats more often than other top apex streamers. Recently he is streaming the game on iitz Timmy. Acesu’s Twitch has 1.9 million followers.

Ninjaira

Ninjayla is another great content creator who streams Apex Legends almost exclusively. Regarding legends and loadouts, Ninjaira plays many wraiths and donkeys and often runs the R-301 with other guns like shotguns and heavy ammunition guns.

She is a high performing player, has a lot of fun in the stream, laughs and jokes with her friends. Her personality really shines in all her streams. Ninjayla is now part of Team Complexity and Twitch has over 100,000 followers.

NiceWigg

NiceWigg is part of 100 Thieves and is often played with other Apex streamers such as Apryze. He’s a frank and community-honest controller player, and offering hot takes like Apex has become really flashy these days. NiceWigg is enthusiastic when people subscribe to his channel and takes the time to thank everyone in a genuine and big way.

NiceWigg always keeps it a reality in the Apex community. Recently, Nice Wigg was added to the stream at the beginning of the second split of Apex Legends Season 9.For the first 3 days [ranked] And everyone is already crying. In his game, NiceWigg is very competitive, runs Longbow frequently and plays Gibraltar. He has 436,000 followers on Twitch.

Dartouche

Apex Legends streamer Daltoosh joined the esports organization TSM on September 28th. He is known for his great personality and lovingly calls his fans Tooshbags. Daltoosh plays a lot of Octane and Twitch has over 500,000 followers. He is a controller player who plays games and streaming on weekdays and golf on weekends.

A good dream

Sweetdreams only streams Apex and has a contract with NRG Sports. He streams ranked games and often plays Valkyrie, Caustic Alkaline, or Octane. Sweets are known for their cool atmosphere and don’t tilt easily. He not only chats with his teammates during the match, but also takes the match seriously and makes shot calls for the team. Sweet has about 450,000 followers on Twitch.

Nokokopuffs

Nokokopuffs is an Apex Legends streamer for those who like funny people who keep it a reality. Coco is an outspoken talented player about Apex, as his community calls him. He often points out various maps, in-game bugs, and problems found throughout the ranked system. His honesty and candidness are refreshing and his memes are top notch. Coco has nearly 300,000 followers on Twitch and plays a lot of Octane.

