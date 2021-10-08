Facebook outage also affects AR and VR gadgets, temporarily becoming hemianopia





Oculus Quest 2 and Facebook Ray-Ban Stories: Primarily dependent on Facebook services.

Scott Stein / CNET

In the middle of Facebook’s all-day outage on Tuesday, I realized I needed to try VR. I saw some joke tweets suggesting that people were trapped in the Metaverse, so I thought of myself … what happens to Oculus Quest when Facebook is down? Will sunglasses studded with Facebook’s new camera still work? Facebook is increasingly focused on the future of virtual reality-driven work and communication, and among all sorts of already volatile issues with that platform, that’s a question you may have.

The answer is a strange and unfortunate mix. My Oculus headset was still running, but it still showed me the familiar virtual living room and a list of installed apps. But the Facebook service underneath it is gone. There is no app store. There is no avatar. I don’t have any friends on Facebook. The app icon graphic was also not loaded.

However, the downloaded game started without any problems. I launched Walkabout Mini Golf and played one or two holes. I even connected to play randomly with someone else online. When I loaded Microsoft’s Altspace VR, I found that in the middle of the meditation class, the avatar was floating as if everything went well.

Oculus Quest 2, which requires a Facebook login, is half and half the range of Facebook’s cloud universe. Many of the quests are Android-based hardware that downloads apps and acts like a game console. But as Facebook’s always-on relationships grow further through the Oculus OS, what if the dream of Facebook’s software metaverse layer could replace the apps we currently know? mosquito? What happens when Facebook finally makes cloud-connected AI-powered AR glasses and is on a clear track to achieve the last decade?

Next, I put on Facebook’s latest Ray-Ban smart glasses (the audio-connected sunglasses for photography released last month) on my face, but not too far away. The Facebook connection app on my phone, where glasses are the only place where you can download photos and videos, didn’t log in. I was locked out. I was also locked out of my photo.

To be clear: Apps and cloud-connected devices and services (and specific issues) are not Facebook-specific. Try using PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X when PlayStation Network or Xbox Live is down. Some parts work, others do not. Try using Netflix or Disney Plus while it’s stopped. Many of the services we use today are cloud-based. We are accustomed to putting our lives somewhere. Wearables that are always on are no exception. Some parts definitely work, others don’t. Facebook glasses don’t have to be online to take pictures or videos, but they need the phone app to share.

There are many science fiction books that imagine the future apocalypse of a half-collapsed infrastructure. Tim Mohan’s endless details are a great starting point. In the book, the British rebel community decided to remove the smart technology grid. This will restart the world and learn to live uncovered by familiar assistive technologies.

Every time there is a power outage or the mobile network goes down, we rediscover this feeling and wonder about our reliance on Google, the phone and all social networks. The future of AR and VR doesn’t have to feel this way. Much of the existing hardware can use the processing on the device to handle VR graphics and AR effects, so it works without an online connection. It needs to remain true.

It’s also important to have multiple companies as providers of apps and social networks. The fact that Altspace VR is working when Oculus is down reminds us that Facebook shouldn’t be the only source of the Metaverse (and it won’t).

Currently, mission-critical computers and phones work even when the network is down. Or, at least, some features do. Don’t forget to keep the local files. Don’t rely too much on one company for your communication and work needs (for example, stopping Google or working with Google Drive). And the future of VR and AR needs to be the same if it progresses to become an integral part of our lives.

And certainly, most companies will be super cloud-based in 2021. There is no doubt that a powerful data center is what keeps AR glasses small. And there’s no easy way to think about the cloud-free computing life of the next decade. .. Most major players envision further reliance on cloud services: 5G and advanced graphics rendering, and shared world maps and locations.

Still, obviously, letting a few major players do everything doesn’t seem like a good solution.

With Facebook all back and Oculus Quest 2 back to normal, what wasn’t working the day before and why it’s a good snapshot of what needs to be fixed before VR and AR can go any further. Keep thinking.

