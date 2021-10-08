Ozy Media CEO said Google wants to invest $ 25 million in the company





In an interview with The Breakfast Club earlier this week, Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson said Google wanted to invest $ 25 million in embarrassed media months after Ozy executives impersonated YouTube executives.

At the heart of Ozy Medias’ recent scandal is a report from The New York Times’ Ben Smith detailing how Ozy Media COO and co-founder Samir Rao impersonated Alex Piper, head of scriptless programming for YouTube Originals. doing. The incident occurred on February 2nd during a conference call with Goldman Sachs investors.

Last Friday, October 1st, Ozy announced that it would close a recent scandal. The scandal also included toxic workplace reports, false advertising, and misleading information to advertisers. By Monday, Watson said the company had reopened and there was a moment in Lazarus. The CEO has appeared on various high-profile media platforms to answer questions about the report, such as NBC’s TODAY Show, CNBC’s Squawk Box, and iHeartMedias The Breakfast Club.

During the program, Watson played a spoofing case, claiming that Alphabet-related entities continued to actively cooperate with media companies after the conference call. Watson not only claimed that YouTube was working with Ozy as a partner, but also said that Google had made a written offer to Ozy to invest $ 25 million in the company.

After this, YouTube continued to work with us. Signed us as a new partner. He said he advertised some of our best episodes with Dr. Fauci and Ava DuVernay. And a few months later, we made a written offer to us. Google, YouTube’s parent company, will invest $ 25 million. So if they think there is any scam or mistake, I don’t think they will.

GV, Alphabet’s venture capital arm, may have made an offer. However, three sources close to GV told Axios’ Dan Primack that the company did not make such an offer. Primac also reported that the company had exploratory discussions in the past, but no discussions took place in 2021.

In addition, Primack claims Raos’s promise that Alphabet will lead the Ozys Series D in mid-2021 by Ozy’s investor Lifeline Legacy Holdings, a multi-family office for athletes and entertainers, with a $ 30 million ball. He reports that he has sued a media company for investing in the park. .. Lifeline has invested $ 2.5 million in the company.

Few details have been published about the Ozys Series D, but Primack reports that Watson has told employees that the company has raised an investment round. The company has announced such announcements in the past, but there are no press releases or announcements regarding the round.

