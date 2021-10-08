Apple opens developer academy in Detroit | MSU Today





Apple and Michigan State University welcomed first-class developers and entrepreneurs to the Apple Developer Academy in Detroit this week. Apple’s first academy in the United States helps prepare students for employment in the thriving iOS app economy.

Lieutenant Governor of Michigan, Garling Gilchrist, and MSU Chairman Samuel L. Stanley, Jr. of Medicine, toured the Apple Developer Academy to explore spaces, connect with students, and learn about the iOS curriculum (Photo courtesy of Apple).

In addition to the basics of coding, Academy participants will learn design, marketing, project management, etc. with an emphasis on inclusiveness and positive impact on the community. The Academy is part of Apple’s Racial Equality and Justice initiative, which addresses systematic racism and expands opportunities for color communities across the country.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environmental, Policy and Social Initiatives, said: Detroit has an incredible entrepreneurial spirit backed by creativity and inclusiveness. Through the power of technology and innovation, we are excited to welcome the creators of this first class as we begin our class at the first Apple Developer Academy in the United States. We are proud to help these innovators prepare for new opportunities. “

The Academy’s curriculum is designed to ensure that graduates have the full skills to find and create jobs in the iOS app economy. It supports more than 2.1 million jobs in all 50 states and continues to provide developers and their teams with new financial opportunities.

“Opening the door to the Developer Academy is an incredibly exciting milestone,” said Samuel L. Stanley, Jr. MD, President of MSU. The Academy believes it will strengthen Detroit’s position as a hub for technology and entrepreneurship in the Midwest. “

Detroit Apple Developer Academy First Class consists of a diverse group of 100 learners aged 18-60, with 10 months of comprehensive app development and entrepreneurship training for the next generation. Provides tools for creating state-of-the-art apps. .. Registration is free and students do not need to have previous coding experience. Students in this year’s class will bring a wide range of personal, professional and academic experience to the program.

“Our goal is to create new paths and new opportunities for a diverse group of 21st century technology leaders. We are proud to work with Apple to realize this vision,” said MSU’s Detroit Apple Developer. Said Sarah Gretter, the leader of. school. “I’m inspired by first class students and I’m looking forward to where this journey will take them, whether it’s starting a new business, creating a new app, or developing new marketable skills. “

Located in a new custom-designed space in the First National Building in downtown Detroit, the Academy directly welcomes students to an environment specially created to facilitate collaboration and engagement. The Gilbert Family Foundation, in collaboration with Rocket Companies, will provide MSUs with generous gifts to support the efforts of the Apple Developer Academy in Detroit, helping them grow and develop. continue.

This fall, the Academy hosted a small cohort of community partners, including the Boys & Girls Club and Creative Studies College in southeastern Michigan, on a four-week Foundation course that introduces the basic concepts of coding. The Academy is expected to ultimately teach nearly 1,000 students each year through Foundation and Academy programs.

