Google rivals are pressing EU regulators to end the default search monopoly in browsers





News: Search engines DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Lilo and Qwant are calling on EU legislators to stop Google from storing default positions in web browsers such as Chrome, Firefox and Safari browsers, according to insiders. ..

Rivals said in an open letter to the EU that Google would not have been the gatekeeper of today’s entire market without locking these defaults for years.

Details: Google’s rival search service requires regulators to implement rules that allow browser users to easily configure or switch alternative search engines.

DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Lilo, and Qwant want easy access to alternative search engines and one-click access in their browser settings. For example, changing the default search engine for Android devices requires users to click at least 15 times per DuckDuckGo. Google reportedly paid Apple $ 15 billion to maintain the default search engine for Safari browsers on Macs, iPhones and iPads in 2021, according to Gadgets360. It also pays Mozilla $ 450 million annually as the default search for the Firefox browser per Android headline. Google’s Chrome browser occupies 69% of the market, and Google Search is the default search engine.

The big picture: Search is Google’s most profitable business because it’s directly related to the advertising sales business.

According to CNBC, the company generated $ 104 billion in search and other revenue in 2020. Google is also the market leader in online advertising and is expected to account for 29% of global digital advertising spending in 2021.

Notable Reasons: Google has demonstrated its advantage in smartphones and browsers to further increase its influence on search and ad sales, which may be considered exclusive by regulators. ..

Google’s Android OS has a 72.45% smartphone market share. According to Statcounter, Chrome browser has a browser market share of 65.13%.

Why this demand succeeds: Armed with anti-competitive complaints from small search engines, EU regulators may enact legislation banning the use of Google search as the default for browsers. ..

In addition, Google Search and Chrome browsers can be separated in the same way that regulators fought to separate the Microsoft Internet Explorer browser from the Windows OS in the 2001 Antimonopoly Act proceedings.

