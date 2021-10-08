



UNILOC 2017 LLCv. GOOGLELLC, No. 19-2277 (Fed. Cir. 2021) :: Justia Justia ›US Law› Procedural Law ›Federal Courts› Court of Appeals ›Federal Circuit ›2021› UNILOC 2017 LLCv. You will receive a daily free summary of new opinions from the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, GOOGLELLC. Download Subscription PDF Case: 19-2277 Documents: Page 74: 1 Date of Submission: August 31, 2021 Note: This disposition is non-priority. US Federal Circuit Court of Appeals ______________________ UNILOC 2017 LLC, Appellant v. GOOGLELLC, Appellee ANDREW HIRSHFELD, US Department of Commerce Intellectual Property Rights and Performance of Functions and Obligations of the US Patent and Trademark Office Commissioner ______________________ 2019-2277, 2019-2307 ______________________ US Patent and Trademark Office, Patent Trial and Appeals Commission Appeal number from IPR201701684, IPR2017-01685. ______________________ Judgment ______________________ BRIAN MATTHEW KOIDE of Etherridge Law Group in Southlake, Texas, alleged the appellant. Also represented by JAMES Case: 19-2277 Documents: Page 74: 2 Date of submission: August 31, 2021 ETHERIDGE, RYAN S. LOVELESS, BRETT MANGRUM, JEFFREYA.STEPHENS. Alleged JASON E. STACH, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabou, Garrett & Danner, LLP, Atlanta, Georgia, and the respondent. Representatives include Erica Erner, SYDNEY KESTLE, Andrea Grace Clock Mills, and Washington, DC. DANIEL CRAIG COOLEY, Fairfax, Virginia. MICHAEL S. FORMAN, law firm, US Patent and Trademark Office, Alexandria, Virginia, Intervener. SARAH E. CRAVEN, THOMAS W. KRAUSE, and FARHEENA YASMEEN RASHEED are also representatives. ______________________ This cause is heard, considered, ordered and arbitrated: Judge Perculium (Moore, Chief Judge, PROST and TARANTO, Circuit Judge). Confirmed. See Fed. Sir R.36.Entered by court order Dated August 31, 2021 / s / Peter R. Mark Steiner Peter R. Mark Steiner Court Secretary

